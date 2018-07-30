3 hot live shows in Chicago this week

Isaiah Sharkey at The Promontory

Rebelution at Thalia Hall

Tank and the Bangas at Thalia Hall

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.From a Grammy-winning jazz musician to a Grammy-nominated reggae band, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---First up: Catch the Grammy award-winning R&B guitarist, singer-songwriter and producer Isaiah Sharkey at The Promontory. The native Chicagoan's performance will help close out the 13th Annual Summer Breeze Jazz Concert Series. He'll be joined by a lineup of jazz, neo soul, R&B and Latin musicians as well as DJ Ron Troupe.Wednesday, August 1, 5:30 p.m.- Thursday, August 2, 6 a.m.This Wednesday night, Rebelution offers an official Lollapalooza Aftershow at Thalia Hall. The reggae band from Isla Vista, California, formed in 2004 and hit a major breakthrough in 2007 with the success of its debut full-length album "Courage to Grow" -- one of the most downloaded reggae albums on iTunes. More recently, the band earned a Grammy nomination for its 2017 album "Falling Into Place."There's still time to snag balcony seats in the nearly sold out venue.Wednesday, August 1, 8 p.m.- Thursday, August 2, 6 a.m.Come Friday, catch another highly energetic Lollapalooza Aftershow featuring Tank and the Bangas. Comparing themselves to "a great gumbo," the New Orleans-based funk and soul band combines rhythmic soul and spoken word with rock, gospel, funk and folk to form a distinct NOLA sound.Friday, August 3, 10 p.m.- Saturday, August 4, 6 a.m.