3 killer dance parties in Chicago this weekend

Volleywood at North Avenue Beach. | Photos: Eventbrite

By Hoodline
When it comes to cutting a rug, there's plenty of opportunity in Chicago this weekend. From a Corona-powered lakeside music festival to a Red Bull-infused reggae jam, here's where the party's at this weekend.

Volleywood music festival at North Avenue Beach





Go big this weekend at Vollywood, a lakeside music festival sponsored by Corona. The one-day festival at North Avenue Beach will stage six hours of live electronic music -- including headlining performances by "tropical house" DJs Thomas Jack and Matoma.

When: Saturday, July 14, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Where: North Avenue Beach, 1600 N. Lake Shore Drive
Admission: $35 general admission; VIP options available

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pour Some '80s On Me: Lincoln Park bar crawl





Revel '80s-style in Lincoln Park this Saturday afternoon. The bar crawl, hosted by TBOX Bar Crawls, will hop to Lion's Head, The Apartment, Kelsey's, LA Social, Hook & Ladder and other local venues while honoring the decade's brightest stars -- like Madonna, Michael Jackson, Miami Vice and Pac-Man.

When: Saturday, July 14, noon
Where: Lincoln Park, 2200-2300 N. Lincoln Ave.
Admission: $5.99 per single ticket; $3.99 each for a three-pack

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Rum & Red Bull Reggae Jam at The Promontory





Get down to sizzling reggae beats at The Promontory this Saturday night. The party, hosted by Thank You Chicago, will feature three reggae DJs and plenty of rum and Red Bull-fueled dancing.

When: Saturday, July 14, 10 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W
Admission: $15 in advance; $20 at the door

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
