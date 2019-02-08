ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 notable action movies worth checking out in Chicago this week

By Hoodline
In the mood for some entertainment? Don't miss this week's lineup of action movies showing on the big screen in and around Chicago.

Here are the highest rated action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

It won for Best Animated picture at the Golden Globes and is nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film.

Catch it on the big screen at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.), ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) and ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21. According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

You can catch it at AMC Galewood Crossings 14 (5530 W. Homer St.) and AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman



Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people -- and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm's half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.

With a 65 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

Get a piece of the action at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.), ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East), Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.) and AMC Galewood Crossings 14 (5530 W. Homer St.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
5 worthwhile dramas worth checking out in Evanston this week
The 4 best dramas screening around Chicago this week
The best kid-friendly events and deals in Chicago this weekend
Joy Behar, 'The View' host, under fire for use of blackface
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Boy, 1, critically wounded in head on South Side
Mayoral task force recommends paying struggling Chicagoans $1,000 a month
Body found ID'd as missing Milwaukee teacher
Try chocoflan at Kristoffer's Cakes in McKinley Park
Joy Behar, 'The View' host, under fire for use of blackface
Indiana inmate falls through ceiling trying to escape
Death of infant Ind. boy ruled homicide
Woman, 79, sleeping in car uninjured after shootout; car struck 6 times
Show More
Jurors hear man's chilling, grisly confession to childhood friend's murder
The 60: Chicago Auto Show Kicks Off
Murder suspects lived with body for a time, police say
American Airlines pilot arrested before takeoff, suspected of being drunk
Armed man barricaded in Denny's restaurant in Campbell
More News