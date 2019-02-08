3 notable action movies worth checking out in Chicago this week

Here are the highest rated action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
It won for Best Animated picture at the Golden Globes and is nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film.
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.), ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) and ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21. According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
You can catch it at AMC Galewood Crossings 14 (5530 W. Homer St.) and AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Aquaman
Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people -- and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm's half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.
With a 65 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."
Get a piece of the action at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.), ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East), Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.) and AMC Galewood Crossings 14 (5530 W. Homer St.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.