3 notable action movies worth checking out in Chicago

Read on for the highest rated action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
It recently won Best Animated Picture at the Golden Globes and has been nominated for an Oscar.
It's playing at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.), ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) and ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
It's screening at ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) and Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 31; AMC Galewood Crossings 14 (5530 W. Homer St.) and AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Kid Who Would Be King
Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.
With an 87 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release. According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.), Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.) and ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Wednesday, Feb. 6 and AMC Galewood Crossings 14 (5530 W. Homer St.) through Saturday, Feb. 9. Click here for showtimes and tickets.