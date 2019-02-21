ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 science fiction movies to catch in Chicago theaters right now

Image: Alita: Battle Angel/TMDb

By Hoodline
Looking for some entertainment? Check out this week's lineup of science fiction movies showing on the big screen in and around Chicago.

Read on for the top-ranked science fiction films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14.," The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," David Sims of The Atlantic noted, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."

It's screening at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; and Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Wandering Earth



The sun is dying out, a group of brave astronauts set out to find a new home for the entire human race and the planet.

With a Tomatometer Score of 67 percent and an Audience Score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "'The Wandering Earth' is well worth a watch. I can't think of another recent computer-graphics-driven blockbuster that left me feeling this giddy because of its creators' consummate attention to detail and infectious can-do spirit," according to Simon Abrams of RogerEbert.com, while ScreenAnarchy's J Hurtado said, "The Wandering Earth is a marvel of imagination, inspiration, execution, and excitement"

It's screening at AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Alita: Battle Angel



When Alita awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido, a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past.

With a Tomatometer Score of 59 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Alita: Battle Angel" is well worth a watch. "It's goofy as hell and borderline inexcusable at times, but it's also kind of glorious," noted Sam Adams of Slate, while The Maine Edge's Allen Adams said, "'Alita: Battle Angel' is a much more sophisticated film than you might think...The visual spectacle and action-oriented excitement alone are worth the price of admission."

Want to see for yourself? It's playing at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; and ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---

This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
