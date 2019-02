3 science fiction movies to catch in Chicago theaters right now

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Wandering Earth

Alita: Battle Angel

Looking for some entertainment? Check out this week's lineup of science fiction movies showing on the big screen in and around Chicago.Read on for the top-ranked science fiction films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes ' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14.," The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said , "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," David Sims of The Atlantic noted , "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."It's screening at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; and Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a Tomatometer Score of 67 percent and an Audience Score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "'The Wandering Earth' is well worth a watch. I can't think of another recent computer-graphics-driven blockbuster that left me feeling this giddy because of its creators' consummate attention to detail and infectious can-do spirit," according to Simon Abrams of RogerEbert.com, while ScreenAnarchy's J Hurtado said , "The Wandering Earth is a marvel of imagination, inspiration, execution, and excitement"It's screening at AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a Tomatometer Score of 59 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Alita: Battle Angel" is well worth a watch. "It's goofy as hell and borderline inexcusable at times, but it's also kind of glorious," noted Sam Adams of Slate, while The Maine Edge's Allen Adams said , "'Alita: Battle Angel' is a much more sophisticated film than you might think...The visual spectacle and action-oriented excitement alone are worth the price of admission."Want to see for yourself? It's playing at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; and ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets ---