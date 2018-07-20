ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 solid deals for active families in Chicago

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From rock climbing to scavenger hunting, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Up to 49 percent off intro class at First Ascent Climbing





Looking to keep the teens entertained? First Ascent Climbing is currently offering nearly 50 percent off its introductory classes. Participants, ages 14 and older, learn the rope skills necessary to scale a six-story indoor rock wall. Tickets come with all of the rental gear and instruction needed, plus an additional day pass that can be used anytime.

Where: 3516 N. Spaulding Ave., North Side
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.

Up to 54 percent off self-guided scavenger hunt from ScavengerHunt.com





Explore the city through a challenging foot race with the ScavengerHunt.com app. With the app in hand, your team of two, four or six will have two hours to find 15 clues around the city, solving riddles and challenges and discovering hidden gems along the way.
Where: 32 E. Randolph St., Downtown
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.

Up to 47 percent off admission to Amazing Chicago's Funhouse Maze





For a limited time, grab discounted admission to the Amazing Chicago's Funhouse Maze on the Navy Pier. Groups of two to eight must navigate through 4,000 square feet of mazes, tunnels and secret corridors to find the exit. Expect a rainbow tunnel, moving floors, hidden loot and many more obstacles to stand in your way. Just keep in mind: This spooky experience is recommended for children over the age of five.

Where: 600 E. Grand Ave., Downtown
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.
