3 solid deals on food and art events in Chicago

Looking to get some fresh air? From a sunset cruise with buffet to a tour of local street art, there's plenty to do when it comes to food and art activities in Chicago this week and beyond. Read on for a rundown.---25 percent off Spirit of Chicago Buffet CruiseHop aboard the cruise ship Spirit of Chicago for breathtaking views of the city's skyline from the topside deck while dancing to Top 40 hits played by a live DJ on one of multiple dance floors. Take advantage of the full-service bar and buffet (vegetarian and gluten-free options available at no extra charge). The ship includes a climate-controlled lounge area and updated decor, maintaining its state-of-the-art luxury feel.Friday, Aug. 10, boarding begins at 7:30 p.m.Explore the creative side of the Windy City as Native 312 takes you on a tour of some of the most colorful street art collections in the city. As you delve into the depths of Chicago's interior, you will get a breakdown of the history, evolution and future of urban art and who produces it. Chicago-style pizza and beer down at the Boiler Room awaits you when you finish the walking tour.Friday, Aug. 10, 3 p.m.Chicago is home to some of the best food in the world. Tag along with Sidewalk of Chicago as you delve deep into the Chicago culinary scene, from specialty food stores and ethnic eateries to the best-kept secrets of the city's cuisine. A local guide will provide an insider's view into Chicago's culture, history and architecture, and taste testers will be able to sample food from one of former President Barack Obama's favorite eateries.Sunday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m.