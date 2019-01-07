ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 sports and fitness events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

By Hoodline
Looking to get fit?

From ninja tryouts to yoga bootcamp, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Ninja Elite Team Tryouts





Calling all aspiring ninjas: Ultimate Ninjas Chicago is hosting open tryouts for its The Ninja Elite Team this Monday evening.

The program has eight spots available on four different teams for ages 6-12 as well as teens. New team members will be chosen based on performance in obstacle courses that test strength and endurance.

When: Monday, Jan. 7, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Ultimate Ninjas Chicago, 2915 W. Montrose Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Free yoga class with KM Living and Equinox





Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned yogi, enjoy a 60-minute complimentary yoga class this Saturday at the new Equinox in Lincoln Park. Mats, water and snacks will be provided, and expect raffle prizes, which include one month of free gym membership.

When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 9-10 a.m.
Where: Equinox, 1925 N. Clybourn Ave., Suite 302
Price: Free with required RSVP
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fitbit Local New Year Move and Flow





Gather friends and kick off the new year this Saturday at Fitbit's all-levels yoga bootcamp in the St. Jane Hotel. Bring your own yoga mat and expect to sweat with Fitbit ambassadors Jenny Finkel and Jeremy Walton. One participant will also take home a free FitBit.

When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: St. Jane Chicago, 230 N. Michigan Ave. (Carbide Ballroom, second floor)
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
