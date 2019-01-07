3 sports and fitness events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Ninja Elite Team Tryouts

Looking to get fit?From ninja tryouts to yoga bootcamp, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.---Calling all aspiring ninjas: Ultimate Ninjas Chicago is hosting open tryouts for its The Ninja Elite Team this Monday evening.The program has eight spots available on four different teams for ages 6-12 as well as teens. New team members will be chosen based on performance in obstacle courses that test strength and endurance.Monday, Jan. 7, 7-9 p.m.Ultimate Ninjas Chicago, 2915 W. Montrose Ave.FreeWhether you're a beginner or a seasoned yogi, enjoy a 60-minute complimentary yoga class this Saturday at the new Equinox in Lincoln Park. Mats, water and snacks will be provided, and expect raffle prizes, which include one month of free gym membership.Saturday, Jan. 12, 9-10 a.m.Equinox, 1925 N. Clybourn Ave., Suite 302Free with required RSVPGather friends and kick off the new year this Saturday at Fitbit's all-levels yoga bootcamp in the St. Jane Hotel. Bring your own yoga mat and expect to sweat with Fitbit ambassadors Jenny Finkel and Jeremy Walton. One participant will also take home a free FitBit.Saturday, Jan. 12, 9:30-10:30 a.m.St. Jane Chicago, 230 N. Michigan Ave. (Carbide Ballroom, second floor)Free