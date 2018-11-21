3 stage productions worth seeking out in Chicago this week

'The Woman in Black'

'Familiar'

Bros Do Prose: 'Peter Pan'

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week, from a British ghost story to a bro-y rendition of "Peter Pan."---Catch the U.S. premiere of London's ghost story "The Woman in Black." The stage production centers on a lawyer who believes he and his family have been cursed and seeks help to tell his story. Grab your seats on Goldstar to enjoy 50 percent off the regular price.Wednesday, Nov. 21-Sunday, Nov. 25; various timesRoyal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted St.$34.50 (regularly $69)Dive into the lives of a Zimbabwean-American family living in Minnesota through "Familiar." The family is preparing for the oldest daughter's wedding -- when a guest arrives and causes a fight between family members.Wednesday, Nov. 21-Sunday, Nov. 25; various timesSteppenwolf Downstairs Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted St.$20-$35 (regularly $30-$70)Join Bros Do Prose for an immersive two-person rendition of "Peter Pan." Watch Peter convince Wendy to leave for Never Land as she fears growing older, amid "sick beats and physical feats."Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 24-25, 11 a.m.Mercury Theater, 3745 N. Southport Ave.$10-$15