3 tasty events to check out around Chicago this week

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Chicago this week. From Chicago's version of Oktoberfest to a fall vegan market, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Pint & Growler Night


Chicago Social hosts Pint and Growler Night at Ballast Point Brewery. Over 40 beers will be on tap on the roof in Fulton Market. A private brewing experience for four will be given away to one lucky winner. Entry includes a pint of beer, one appetizer (pretzel, pimento cheese, house fried pickles and more), and a 32-ounce growler. This event is for those 21 years of age or older. Hurry, tickets are limited.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 26, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Ballast Point Brewing Chicago, 212 N. Green St.
Price: $28.53
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Oktoberfest Chicago





Channel the vibes from Munich, Germany, and stop by for Chicago's rendition of Oktoberfest. Admission includes 20 samples of beer, a souvenir tasting glass, a pretzel necklace and admission into the festival grounds. American and European beers are both on offer and live music plays nightly. This event is for those 21 years and older.

When: Friday, Sept. 28, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 29, 6-9 p.m.
Where: St. Alphonsus Church, 1429 W. Wellington Ave.
Price: $54.63
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vegan Fall Market featuring Veg Speed Date





The Chicago Vegan Test Kitchen is a community of local plant-based chefs and vendors that serve up tasty fare at pop-up markets. This event starts off as a market at noon, but also doubles as a speed dating event starting at 4 p.m. for those 21 and over. Eat vegan fare, shop for cruelty-free goodies and fall in love. A children's playground will be available for youngsters during the market.

When: Sunday, Sept. 30, noon-6 p.m.
Where: Emporium Logan Square, 2363 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
