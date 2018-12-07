ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 theater events worth seeking out in Chicago this weekend

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this weekend, from an English version of a Russian performance to a production of a journey to the North Pole.

'The Elder Son'





In the mood for a story about love and loneliness? Check out the English-language production of this Russian work by Alexander Vampilov. The play tells the story of mutual understanding and vulnerability and dives deep into the need for belonging.

When: Friday, Dec. 7-Saturday, Dec. 8; 7:30 p.m.
Where: Athenaeum Theatre Studio Two, 2936 N. Southport Ave.
Price: $21
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Snow Queen'





This story of friendship and courage takes the audience on a wintry expedition to the North Pole through puppetry, theatrical magic and music. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and snuggle up with pillows and blankets while you experience this longstanding tale.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Where: Filament Theatre, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Price: $8.50-10.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bros Do Prose: 'Peter Pan'





Peter Pan comes alive as two actors reimagine the famous tale with physical feats, beats and a lot of creativity. Recount the classic as Wendy Darling dreams up the magical island where she never has to grow up. Peter Pan waltzes through her window and takes her to Neverland, where she will never be the same again.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8-Sunday, Dec. 9; 11 a.m.
Where: Mercury Theater, 3745 N. Southport Ave.
Price: $10-15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
