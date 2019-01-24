3 things to do on the cheap in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
The Soft Moon with HIDE, Thoom and DJs The Pirate Twins
The Soft Moon will be performing with HIDE, Thoom and DJs The Pirate Twins. The Soft Moon will perform songs off his latest album.
When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.
Admission: $18 (General Admission)
Shamir / Melo Makes Music / DJ Jill Hopkins
SHAMIR will perform songs from his 2015 album, "Ratchet," as well as more recent work. Chicago native and R&B artist, Melo Makes Music, will also be performing, as well as DJ Jill Hopkins.
When: Friday, Jan. 25, 9 p.m.
Where: The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.
Admission: $15 (General Admission)
Afro Karaoke Chicago
Afro Karaoke is a karaoke night dedicated to afrocentric music. Guests can sign up to sing when they purchase their tickets. There will be complimentary drink samples of Jack Daniel's Honey.
When: Friday, Jan. 25, 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.
Admission: $10 (General Admission)
