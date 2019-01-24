ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 things to do on the cheap in Chicago this week

Photo: Alexander Popov/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these three ideas for what to do in Chicago this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.

The Soft Moon with HIDE, Thoom and DJs The Pirate Twins





The Soft Moon will be performing with HIDE, Thoom and DJs The Pirate Twins. The Soft Moon will perform songs off his latest album.

When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.
Admission: $18 (General Admission)

Shamir / Melo Makes Music / DJ Jill Hopkins





SHAMIR will perform songs from his 2015 album, "Ratchet," as well as more recent work. Chicago native and R&B artist, Melo Makes Music, will also be performing, as well as DJ Jill Hopkins.

When: Friday, Jan. 25, 9 p.m.
Where: The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.
Admission: $15 (General Admission)

Afro Karaoke Chicago





Afro Karaoke is a karaoke night dedicated to afrocentric music. Guests can sign up to sing when they purchase their tickets. There will be complimentary drink samples of Jack Daniel's Honey.

When: Friday, Jan. 25, 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.
Admission: $10 (General Admission)

