3 things to do on the cheap in Chicago this week

The Soft Moon with HIDE, Thoom and DJs The Pirate Twins

Shamir / Melo Makes Music / DJ Jill Hopkins

Afro Karaoke Chicago

Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these three ideas for what to do in Chicago this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.---The Soft Moon will be performing with HIDE, Thoom and DJs The Pirate Twins. The Soft Moon will perform songs off his latest album.Thursday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m.Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.$18 (General Admission)SHAMIR will perform songs from his 2015 album, "Ratchet," as well as more recent work. Chicago native and R&B artist, Melo Makes Music, will also be performing, as well as DJ Jill Hopkins.Friday, Jan. 25, 9 p.m.The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.$15 (General Admission)Afro Karaoke is a karaoke night dedicated to afrocentric music. Guests can sign up to sing when they purchase their tickets. There will be complimentary drink samples of Jack Daniel's Honey.Friday, Jan. 25, 9:30 p.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.$10 (General Admission)