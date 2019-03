John Papa Gros Band

Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these three ideas for what to do in Evanston this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.---Come join the John Papa Gros Band on Friday night. Blues and funk artist John "Papa" Gros started performing in New Orleans in the 1990s and created the John Papa Gros Band in 2000. The band aims to carry on the traditions of the New Orleans music scene from generations past and shape the style of tomorrow.Friday, March 22, 10 p.m.-midnightSpace, 1245 Chicago Ave.$18-25Come join Alfonso Ponticelli & Swing Gitan and get a taste of an upbeat blend of jazz, gypsy, flamenco and world folk music brought together by harmonic improvisation. Ponticelli composes and the current lineup of professionals (John Bany on bass, Eric Schneider on clarinet, Bob Rummage on drums and Rami Gabriel on guitar) create the sound.Saturday, March 23, 8-11:30 p.m.Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.$12-20This tribute event for Billy Joel will go down Sunday evening. All of your favorite hits will be played and food and drink will be available.Sunday, March 24, 7-11 p.m.Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.$12-22---