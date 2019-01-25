ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 top dramas worth checking out in Elgin this week

Image: The Favourite/TMDb

By Hoodline
In the mood to get real? Don't miss this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Elgin.

Here are the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.

With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

Get a piece of the action at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Road) through Monday, Jan. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called "The Negro Motorist Green Book."

With a critical approval rating of 82 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has been getting attention since its release on Nov. 16. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."

It's playing at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Road) through Monday, Jan. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bohemian Rhapsody



Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.

With a critical approval rating of 62 percent and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."

You can catch it at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Road) through Monday, Jan. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineElgin
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees
2 Minute Warning: Joonas Suotamo
Don't miss these 3 top adventure movies screening around Elgin
The 5 best dramas screening around Chicago this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Extreme cold grips area, light snow in afternoon
Charges filed against suspected gunman in Orland Park mall shooting
Trump, Congress agree to end longest government shutdown
Man beaten, kidnapped in Riverside found in Chicago
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
12-year-old boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting spree near Penn State
FAA: 'Sick leave' leads to delays at LaGuardia, Newark airports
Roger Stone: 'I will plead not guilty'
Show More
10-year-old proves Patriots cheat and wins science fair
Crab Cellar offers limitless crab legs, burgers in Lincoln Park
Man, 78, hit and killed while crossing street in Niles
More News