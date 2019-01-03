3 totally free events to enjoy in Chicago this week

DJ Manti's Birthday Celebration

Winter Family Day

Volunteering Untapped - Fundraiser Bingo!!

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?If you're on the hunt for events and activities that won't break the bank, we've got three solid options that won't cost you a dime, from a birthday party to fundraiser bingo.---Chicago local DJ Manti is hosting his birthday party, and all are invited to this free event with dancing. There will be a mandatory coat check costing $3.Thursday, Jan. 3, 8 p.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. WestFreeThis is a family fun event inside the dome at CIBC Fire Pitch. There will be field games like soccer, as well as an appearance from the Chicago Fire mascot, Sparky.Saturday, Jan. 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m.CIBC Fire Pitch, 3626 N. Talman Ave.FreeVU Chicago is hosting a Bingo fundraiser. Playing bingo is completely free. Learn about philanthropic events as you play. There will be beverages for purchase.Sunday, Jan. 6, 1:30-4:30 p.m.Happy Camper Pizzeria, 1209 N. Wells St.Free