3 totally free events to enjoy in Chicago this week

Photo: Jernej Graj/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

If you're on the hunt for events and activities that won't break the bank, we've got three solid options that won't cost you a dime, from a birthday party to fundraiser bingo.
---

DJ Manti's Birthday Celebration





Chicago local DJ Manti is hosting his birthday party, and all are invited to this free event with dancing. There will be a mandatory coat check costing $3.

When: Thursday, Jan. 3, 8 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to RSVP

Winter Family Day





This is a family fun event inside the dome at CIBC Fire Pitch. There will be field games like soccer, as well as an appearance from the Chicago Fire mascot, Sparky.

When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: CIBC Fire Pitch, 3626 N. Talman Ave.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Volunteering Untapped - Fundraiser Bingo!!





VU Chicago is hosting a Bingo fundraiser. Playing bingo is completely free. Learn about philanthropic events as you play. There will be beverages for purchase.

When: Sunday, Jan. 6, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: Happy Camper Pizzeria, 1209 N. Wells St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to registers
