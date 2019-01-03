3 totally free events to enjoy in Chicago this week

If you're on the hunt for events and activities that won't break the bank, we've got three solid options that won't cost you a dime, from a birthday party to fundraiser bingo.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
DJ Manti's Birthday Celebration
Chicago local DJ Manti is hosting his birthday party, and all are invited to this free event with dancing. There will be a mandatory coat check costing $3.
When: Thursday, Jan. 3, 8 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to RSVP
Winter Family Day
This is a family fun event inside the dome at CIBC Fire Pitch. There will be field games like soccer, as well as an appearance from the Chicago Fire mascot, Sparky.
When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: CIBC Fire Pitch, 3626 N. Talman Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Volunteering Untapped - Fundraiser Bingo!!
VU Chicago is hosting a Bingo fundraiser. Playing bingo is completely free. Learn about philanthropic events as you play. There will be beverages for purchase.
When: Sunday, Jan. 6, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: Happy Camper Pizzeria, 1209 N. Wells St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to registers