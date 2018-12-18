3 ways to enjoy your week in Chicago

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
LoganSquarist Neighbor Meet-Up at Moonlighter
This is the annual holiday meet-up for Chicago residents near Logan Square. Don an ugly sweater, entire to win the ugly sweater contest, decorate holiday cards and ornaments and drink for-purchase cocktails.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 7-9 p.m.
Where: The Moonlighter, 3204 W. Armitage Ave.
Admission: Free
A CJO Holiday ELLabration
Attend this night of live holiday music. Jazz vocalist and Chicago native Dee Alexander will be performing with the Chicago Jazz Orchestra. They will be performing all of Ella Fitzgerald's favorite Christmas songs.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan Ave.
Admission: $35 (CJO Balcony Seats); $45 (CJO Floor Seats)
Container / Plattenbau / Mukqs at The Empty Bottle
This is an electronic music concert featuring three different artists. Container, Plattenbau and Mukqs will be DJ'ing dance electronic music comparable to Drexciya and Pan Sonic.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m.
Where: The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.
Admission: $8 (General Admission)
