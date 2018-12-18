ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 ways to enjoy your week in Chicago

The Moonlighter. | Photo: Sara S./Yelp

By Hoodline
From a Chicago neighbor meet-up to a Christmas jazz concert, there's plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

LoganSquarist Neighbor Meet-Up at Moonlighter





This is the annual holiday meet-up for Chicago residents near Logan Square. Don an ugly sweater, entire to win the ugly sweater contest, decorate holiday cards and ornaments and drink for-purchase cocktails.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 7-9 p.m.
Where: The Moonlighter, 3204 W. Armitage Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A CJO Holiday ELLabration





Attend this night of live holiday music. Jazz vocalist and Chicago native Dee Alexander will be performing with the Chicago Jazz Orchestra. They will be performing all of Ella Fitzgerald's favorite Christmas songs.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan Ave.
Admission: $35 (CJO Balcony Seats); $45 (CJO Floor Seats)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Container / Plattenbau / Mukqs at The Empty Bottle




This is an electronic music concert featuring three different artists. Container, Plattenbau and Mukqs will be DJ'ing dance electronic music comparable to Drexciya and Pan Sonic.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m.
Where: The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.
Admission: $8 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A look back on Penny Marshall's career
Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75
Escape from Chicago to Baltimore on a budget | Hoodline
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Body camera video recovered after 2 CPD officers fatally struck by train
Here's what we know about the 2 Chicago cops fatally struck by train
Police: Suburban crime spree ends with stolen car on fire, suspects at large
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
From Chicago Little Village to cartel big time: Flores vs. Chapo in NYC courtroom
'Letters to Santa' collects, wraps and delivers presents for nearly 2,000 CHA kids
Attorneys claim someone locked Kenneka Jenkins in hotel freezer
Opioids offer little chronic pain benefit and wane over time, study says
Show More
Hinsdale board votes to eliminate some sports, increase class sizes
Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75
Sue the T. Rex gets new home at Field Museum
Herzl Academy students receive gifts from Temple Beth Israel congregation
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear and not as cold
More News