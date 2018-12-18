3 ways to enjoy your week in Chicago

LoganSquarist Neighbor Meet-Up at Moonlighter

From a Chicago neighbor meet-up to a Christmas jazz concert, there's plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---This is the annual holiday meet-up for Chicago residents near Logan Square. Don an ugly sweater, entire to win the ugly sweater contest, decorate holiday cards and ornaments and drink for-purchase cocktails.Wednesday, Dec. 19, 7-9 p.m.The Moonlighter, 3204 W. Armitage Ave.FreeAttend this night of live holiday music. Jazz vocalist and Chicago native Dee Alexander will be performing with the Chicago Jazz Orchestra. They will be performing all of Ella Fitzgerald's favorite Christmas songs.Friday, Dec. 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m.Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan Ave.$35 (CJO Balcony Seats); $45 (CJO Floor Seats)This is an electronic music concert featuring three different artists. Container, Plattenbau and Mukqs will be DJ'ing dance electronic music comparable to Drexciya and Pan Sonic.Friday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m.The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.$8 (General Admission)