3 ways to enjoy your week in Chicago

Friends Trivia Night
Compete with your friends in a game of "Friends" TV trivia. First place will be awarded $200, and second will win $100. There will also be drink specials for participating guests.
When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Benchmark, 1510 N. Wells St.
Admission: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Trek Travel Night at Trek Bicycle Chicago Wicker Park
Trek Travel and Trek Bicycle Chicago Wicker Park are putting on an event for bicyclists in the city. There will be refreshments and snacks, a 20 minute presentation on potential bicycling trips for those interested and a Q&A with a Trek Travel representative.
When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Trek Bicycle Wicker Park, 1647 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Pilates with the Primates
This is a mat based Pilates class being held at the Lincoln Park Zoo. The class will include a private viewing of the African apes. Class is open to all levels of Pilates experience.
When: Sunday, Feb. 3, 9-10 a.m.
Where: Lincoln Park Zoo, Regenstein Center for African Apes, Fullerton Parkway and Cannon Drive
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets