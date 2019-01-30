3 ways to enjoy your week in Chicago

Friends Trivia Night

Trek Travel Night at Trek Bicycle Chicago Wicker Park

Pilates with the Primates

From "Friends" trivia to a pilates class at the zoo, there's plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Compete with your friends in a game of "Friends" TV trivia. First place will be awarded $200, and second will win $100. There will also be drink specials for participating guests.Thursday, Jan. 31, 6:30-9:30 p.m.Benchmark, 1510 N. Wells St.$40Trek Travel and Trek Bicycle Chicago Wicker Park are putting on an event for bicyclists in the city. There will be refreshments and snacks, a 20 minute presentation on potential bicycling trips for those interested and a Q&A with a Trek Travel representative.Thursday, Jan. 31, 7-9 p.m.Trek Bicycle Wicker Park, 1647 N. Milwaukee Ave.FreeThis is a mat based Pilates class being held at the Lincoln Park Zoo. The class will include a private viewing of the African apes. Class is open to all levels of Pilates experience.Sunday, Feb. 3, 9-10 a.m.Lincoln Park Zoo, Regenstein Center for African Apes, Fullerton Parkway and Cannon Drive$25