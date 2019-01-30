ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 ways to enjoy your week in Chicago

Photo: Carl Nenzen Loven/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From "Friends" trivia to a pilates class at the zoo, there's plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

---

Friends Trivia Night





Compete with your friends in a game of "Friends" TV trivia. First place will be awarded $200, and second will win $100. There will also be drink specials for participating guests.

When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Benchmark, 1510 N. Wells St.
Admission: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Trek Travel Night at Trek Bicycle Chicago Wicker Park





Trek Travel and Trek Bicycle Chicago Wicker Park are putting on an event for bicyclists in the city. There will be refreshments and snacks, a 20 minute presentation on potential bicycling trips for those interested and a Q&A with a Trek Travel representative.

When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Trek Bicycle Wicker Park, 1647 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Pilates with the Primates





This is a mat based Pilates class being held at the Lincoln Park Zoo. The class will include a private viewing of the African apes. Class is open to all levels of Pilates experience.

When: Sunday, Feb. 3, 9-10 a.m.
Where: Lincoln Park Zoo, Regenstein Center for African Apes, Fullerton Parkway and Cannon Drive
Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
