3 ways to enjoy your week in Evanston

Looking for something to do this week? From concerts to comedy clubs, here's a rundown of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.---The folk band will be performing Wednesday at Space. The band, whose songs are about world culture and a passion for justice, has been performing for 11 years.Wednesday, Nov. 14, 5 p.m.Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.$18 (GA Limited Seating); $28 (Reserved Table Seat)Dee Dee Bridgewater is a jazz artist who sings about growing up in Tennessee. She will perform songs from her new album,, as well as cover classic hits like Otis Redding's "Try a Little Tenderness" and "Can't Get Next to You" by Al Green.Friday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m.Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.$25 (Standing Room Only); $35 (GA Seated); $45 (Reserved Table Seat). More ticket options available.Enjoy a night of comedy at the new Good to Go Jamaican restaurant where MC Marvin D Phipps and Mike Sampson will be performing. Drink specials will be available, and Caribbean food will be served.Saturday, Nov. 17, 9:30-11:30 p.m.Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine & Event Space, 711 W. Howard St.Free