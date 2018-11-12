ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 ways to enjoy your week in Evanston

The Lumineers at Space. | Photo: Sam J./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for something to do this week? From concerts to comedy clubs, here's a rundown of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

---

Rising Appalachia





The folk band will be performing Wednesday at Space. The band, whose songs are about world culture and a passion for justice, has been performing for 11 years.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 5 p.m.
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $18 (GA Limited Seating); $28 (Reserved Table Seat)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dee Dee Bridgewater's Memphis Soulphony welcomed by WDCB





Dee Dee Bridgewater is a jazz artist who sings about growing up in Tennessee. She will perform songs from her new album, Memphis...Yes, I'm Ready, as well as cover classic hits like Otis Redding's "Try a Little Tenderness" and "Can't Get Next to You" by Al Green.

When: Friday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m.
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $25 (Standing Room Only); $35 (GA Seated); $45 (Reserved Table Seat). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This is For You "November Nights"





Enjoy a night of comedy at the new Good to Go Jamaican restaurant where MC Marvin D Phipps and Mike Sampson will be performing. Drink specials will be available, and Caribbean food will be served.

When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine & Event Space, 711 W. Howard St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
