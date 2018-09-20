ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 ways to make the most of your week in Chicago

By Hoodline
From a 5K for a cause to a food truck festival, there's plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

---

Candy Dash 5K & Kids Run


Take a timed run through a candy-filled tasting experience at this unique 5K. Proceeds go to GirlForward, a community of support dedicated to creating and enhancing opportunities for girls who have been displaced through conflict and persecution. All participants will receive a T-shirt and the top three placers in each age group will receive a medal. Timing chips are placed on the back of participants' bibs.

When: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 a.m.-noon
Where: South Fieldhouse, 1650 N. Stockton Drive
Admission: $44. More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chicago Country Crawl





Head down to the home of the Cubs and go bar hopping in Wrigleyville. Bars such as Old Crow, Country Club, Deuce's, Moe's and HVAC & Stretch will participate in this outing. Drink specials are available all night long, as is an afterparty for those not ready to call it a night. A breakfast buffet and a T-shirt are included in price of admission. This event is for those 21 years and older.

When: Saturday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: 3506 N. Clark St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chicago Food Truck Festival





Get a taste of what the best Chicago-area food trucks have to offer on the last day of summer. Foodies are welcome to join in the flavor tasting. More than 25 gourmet food trucks will congregate at this event, which will also feature live music, outdoor games, seating and a number of libations.

When: Saturday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: LaBagh Woods, 5275 N. Cicero Ave.
Admission: Free general admission (ticket required); $5 beer; $7 sangria. More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
