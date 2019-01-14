3 ways to make the most of your week in Chicago

#SweatworkingWeek: Runaway Fitness Takeover

Fitness Bootcamp at Brooklyn Boulders

Chicago Rose Fest: Rooftop Rose Tasting

Looking for something to do this week? From breaking a sweat to sipping rose, here are the best options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---Fitness trainers are invited to Runaway Fitness this Thursday afternoon to learn more about the new fitness studio built for runners. As part of aSweatLife's annual #SweatworkingWeek, participating trainers will learn about Runaway's proprietary training style, receive injury prevention tips and tricks, and a workshop with the owner of West Town Physical Therapy.Thursday, Jan. 17, 2-4 p.m.Runaway Fitness, 228 E. Illinois St.$5Train your high-twitch muscle fibers in this 50-minute high intensity fitness session hosted by Peter Kraus. Participants will use their body weights to their advantages in a challenging, all-ages and all-levels, class. Bring your own yoga mat and water bottle.Saturday, Jan. 19, 8:30-9:30 a.m.Brooklyn Boulders, 100 S. Morgan St.$30Enjoy four hours of rose tasting this Saturday afternoon at I|O Godfrey. Expect an array of varietals to try, giveaways and more while enjoying city views and fire pits on the lounge's rooftop.Saturday, Jan. 19, 1-5 p.m.I|O Godfrey Rooftop, 127 W. Huron St.. $35-50