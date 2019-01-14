ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 ways to make the most of your week in Chicago

Photo: Vincenzo Landino/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for something to do this week? From breaking a sweat to sipping rose, here are the best options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

#SweatworkingWeek: Runaway Fitness Takeover





Fitness trainers are invited to Runaway Fitness this Thursday afternoon to learn more about the new fitness studio built for runners. As part of aSweatLife's annual #SweatworkingWeek, participating trainers will learn about Runaway's proprietary training style, receive injury prevention tips and tricks, and a workshop with the owner of West Town Physical Therapy.

When: Thursday, Jan. 17, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Runaway Fitness, 228 E. Illinois St.
Admission: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fitness Bootcamp at Brooklyn Boulders





Train your high-twitch muscle fibers in this 50-minute high intensity fitness session hosted by Peter Kraus. Participants will use their body weights to their advantages in a challenging, all-ages and all-levels, class. Bring your own yoga mat and water bottle.

When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Where: Brooklyn Boulders, 100 S. Morgan St.
Admission: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chicago Rose Fest: Rooftop Rose Tasting





Enjoy four hours of rose tasting this Saturday afternoon at I|O Godfrey. Expect an array of varietals to try, giveaways and more while enjoying city views and fire pits on the lounge's rooftop.

When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 1-5 p.m.
Where: I|O Godfrey Rooftop, 127 W. Huron St.
Admission: . $35-50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Brendan Coyle, of 'Downton Abbey,' performs at Goodman Theater in 'St. Nicholas'
'So happy.' Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger
Full list of Critics' Choice Awards winners
Maroon 5, Big Boi & Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Gunman convicted in Hadiya Pendleton death sentenced to 84 years in prison
Charging documents reveal horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
JB Pritzker sworn in as governor of Illinois
Man, 22, fatally shot in Roselle
Federal employees feel effects of working without pay
Alleged victim accuses R. Kelly of trying to silence her
PERFECT 10: UCLA gymnast thrills crowd with flawless routine
$1,500 studio is rented to 2 cats, not people
Show More
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
3 charged in robbery of DePaul student on West Side
Mexican police find smuggling tunnel crossing border into Ariz.
Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in New Jersey
Polish mayor dies after being stabbed in heart on stage
More News