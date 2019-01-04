3 worthwhile dramas worth checking out in Chicago this week

Here are the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
'If Beale Street Could Talk'
After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 25. Per the site's critical consensus, "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."
Interested? It's playing at ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.), ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East), AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.), and Studio Movie Grill - Chatham (210 W. 87th St.) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
'Creed II'
Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with newfound fame, issues with his family and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With a critical approval rating of 83 percent and an audience score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has proven a solid option since its release on Nov. 21, with a consensus that, "'Creed II''s adherence to a franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
Interested? It's playing at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.), AMC Galewood Crossings 14 (5530 W. Homer St.), Studio Movie Grill - Chatham (210 W. 87th St.), and AMC Dine-in 600 North Michigan 9 (600 N. Michigan Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
'Simmba'
A corrupt cop enjoys all the perks of being an immoral and unethical police officer until an event transforms his life completely and forces him to choose the righteous path.
With a 60 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 41 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Simmba" is well worth a watch.
The Indian film is screening at AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
