30-hour 'coffin challenge' expands to Six Flags Great American

Chicago-area thrill seekers will soon have a chance to prove their bravery at Six Flags Great America.The "Coffin Challenge" invites participants to lay in a coffin for 30 hours. It was first introduced at the Six Flags theme park in St. Louis , but the event generated so much interest that it expanded to all parks.According to Six Flags' website, six participants will be chosen to stay in coffins from 1 p.m. October 20 to 7 p.m. October 21. Participants will be given bathroom breaks, food and the ability to charge their phones.To add to the challenge, Fright Fest Freaks will be on-hand to give participants a good scare.Those who make it through the full 30 hours will win $300 and other prizes - including their coffin.For more information, visit Six Flags Great America's website