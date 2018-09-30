30-hour 'coffin challenge' expands to Six Flags Great American

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) --Chicago-area thrill seekers will soon have a chance to prove their bravery at Six Flags Great America.
The "Coffin Challenge" invites participants to lay in a coffin for 30 hours. It was first introduced at the Six Flags theme park in St. Louis, but the event generated so much interest that it expanded to all parks.
According to Six Flags' website, six participants will be chosen to stay in coffins from 1 p.m. October 20 to 7 p.m. October 21. Participants will be given bathroom breaks, food and the ability to charge their phones.
To add to the challenge, Fright Fest Freaks will be on-hand to give participants a good scare.
Those who make it through the full 30 hours will win $300 and other prizes - including their coffin.
For more information, visit Six Flags Great America's website.