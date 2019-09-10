Arts & Entertainment

306 ballet dancers set Guinness World Record on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

NEW YORK -- "Live with Kelly and Ryan" continued its week-long run into the record books Tuesday, as dancers across the city helped the show smash a Guinness World Record for the most ballet dancers simultaneously "en pointe."

The dancers gathered on West 67th Street and stood on the tips of their toes for more than one minute.

The mark to beat was 245 dancers, and the new record now stands at 306.

It's "Record Breaker Week" on "Live," and after pogo stick athlete Dalton Smith jumped over four cars outside the studio on Monday, Rocky the dog will try to break the record for most Double Dutch-Style skips by a dog in one minute on Wednesday.

Watch "Live with Kelly and Ryan" weekdays on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrecordlive kelly and ryanabcryan seacrestu.s. & worldkelly ripa
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 14, sexually assaulted on way to school in Burbank
1 in custody after Oak Brook hotel housekeeper sexually assaulted
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
Man fatally shot near Archer Heights Starbucks
Sea turtle recovering after being found with 3-foot spear in its neck
Indiana woman says tattoo led to arrest for drug deal she wasn't at
Show choir to count as PE credit
Show More
Crying Virgin Mary attracts crowds as historic church up for sale
The complicated evolution of Dennis Rodman
Father charged with murder after 2-year-old son is shot, killed
Garrett Popcorn selling 70 cent bags to celebrate anniversary
Viral video shows deaf woman berated at drive-thru for not using speaker to order
More TOP STORIES News