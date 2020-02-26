Chicago's black music brought to life by 312 Soul

As we celebrate Black History Month, one project is taking a look at the evolution of Chicago's black music through a multimedia experience called 312 Soul.
For February's Black History Month, in conjunction with 2020 being named the "Year of Chicago Music" by the city's Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events, 312 Soul explored the years 1955 through 1990 and the songs and sounds that emanated from Chicago's South Side by highlighting a different decade each week.
Vince Lawrence and Matt Reinhard with 312 Soul discussed their project at ABC 7 Chicago on Wednesday.
They called the project a "forward looking retrospective" that incorporates visuals, interviews and music to bring history to life.
Lawrence discussed the need to recognize Chicago's unknown black music history to celebrate the legacy of black artists while they are still alive.
Chicagoans like Curtis Mayfield, The Chi-Lites, Minnie Riperton, Quincy Jones and countless others have influenced the sounds and styles of contemporary pieces from Beyonce to Avicii. On 312 Soul, people can explore the roots of some of today's most iconic songs like how Beyonce's "Crazy in Love" took influence from The Chi-Lioes "Are You My Woman."
Who knows, maybe you will discover a new favorite song or artist along the way.
