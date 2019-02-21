4 Academy Awards nominees screening in Evanston this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a Spider-Man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December of 2018.
The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," while David Sims of the Atlantic called it, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
The movie earned an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature.
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970's. Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a Tomatometer Score of 95 percent and an Audience Score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has gotten stellar reviews since its release in August of 2018.
"The filmmaker rips from the headlines, but the struggles remain the same," according to Lawrence Ware of Slate, while the Observer's Oliver Jones called it, "A kitchen sink and kaleidoscopic study of cultural and institutional racism in America."
The film is up for Best Picture and five other statues at this year's Academy Awards.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December of 2018.
The New York Times' A.O. Scott said, "Weisz and Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," and the Atlantic's David Sims said, "Despite its period setting, 'The Favourite' just might be Lanthimos's most trenchant and relevant work yet."
The movie earned 10 Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African-Americans were forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, based on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. The Atlantic's Christopher Orr said, "First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Mortensen and Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them."
Joshua Rothkopf of Time Out warned, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. 'Green Book' may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."
With five Oscar nominations, the movie is one of eight films up for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards.
