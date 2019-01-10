4 best comedy events in Chicago this weekend

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this weekend, from a comedy battle to a politically incorrect improv show.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
'ComedySportz'
If you're looking to score some laughs this week, check out the improvisational ComedySportz show this Saturday night.
Two teams will create skits, games and songs to compete for laughs and points in a "Whose Line Is It Anyway"-style performance. A judge will oversee the action and call foul when needed, and audience members may even wind up on stage.
When: Thursday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m.
Where: The ComedySportz Theatre, 929 W. Belmont Ave.
Price: $25-$45
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Pimprov'
If you're looking for some unpredictable fun this weekend, check out "Pimprov," an unscripted comedy show at the Chemically Imbalanced Comedy Theater.
The politically incorrect show features performers like Mark Bratton as Ho'Lease, Jonathan Keaton as Daddy Jenkins, Marz Timms as Grand Finale, and Keith Smitherman as Poochie.
When: Friday, Jan. 11, 10:30 p.m.
Where: Chemically Imbalanced Comedy Theater, 1422 W. Irving Park Road
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'After Hours'
A group of 18 performers from The Second City will perform a late-night improvisational-style comedy show at UP Comedy Club this Friday night.
At this 60-minute interactive show, expect to see performers like Chicago native Dan Bazaldua, Boston-based Kiley Fitzgerald and Maya Haughton.
When: Friday, Jan. 11, 11 p.m.
Where: UP Comedy Club, 230 W. North Ave.
Price: $18-$28
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'The Blackout Diaries'
If you're in the mood to hear hilarious drinking stories, check out "The Blackout Diaries" this Saturday night.
A mix of stand-up comics and everyday folks, like cops, firefighters and teachers, will share humorous stories. The audience can also participate by asking questions. Hosted by Sean Flannery, the show has been featured on NPR, Comedy Central and other outlets.
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 p.m.
Where: Under the Gun Theater, 956 W. Newport Ave.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets