4 budget-friendly events to enjoy in Chicago this weekend

LOL: Laughing Off Leukemia @ HVAC Pub

CHI COMEDY FILM FEST | The American Bad Dream Shorts Program| 8:00pm

First Responders Benefit w/ PLAIN WHITE T'S Members Show & Ryan Demspster

Bloody's, Breakfast + Boats - CRF Boat Race Viewing Party (21+)

Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these four ideas for what to do in Chicago this weekend, all clocking in at under $20 per person.---Join Fun House Entertainment for the LOL: Laughing Off Leukemia cancer fundraiser. The fundraiser was created by Brookie Natal in 2018. There will be art, prizes, pizza and more. Natal lost her father, due to chronic leukemia, in February of 2018 and was inspired by the charity Alex's Lemonade Stand to create her own.Friday, April 5, 7 p.m.HVAC Pub, 3530 N. Clark St.$15 (Student General Admission); $20 (General Admission)Catch Chicago Comedy Film Festival's "The American Bad Dream Shorts Program" at Columbia College this Friday. The comedy programs will include "Nuclear Knack Knacks," "Whistle Boys," "Peggy," "The Bettles," "Jackrabbit," "Processing Station," "Adams" and "Olympians."Friday, April 5, 8-9:30 p.m.Columbia College | Theater 310| 3rd Floor, 1104 S. Wabash Ave.$12TBOX Bar Crawls is hosting an event for first responders at Wrigleyville. The original members of the Plain White T's will perform and have guest appearances by Ryan Dempster of the Chicago Cubs and Horatio Sanz from SNL Fame. Attendees to this event will get a souvenir t-shirt, Chicago Flag gym bag and drink specials. All funds raised at this event will benefit the organizations First-In Foundation, Ignite The Spirit and Brotherhood for the Fallen.Saturday, April 6, noon-7 p.m.Wrigleyville$13.50 (Group Ticket for 4 or more - 100% to First Responders Charities); $20 (Full Price Ticket - 100% to First Responders Charities)See the annual Cambridge Oxford Boat Race at Commonwealth Tavern. There will be a breakfast buffet with one drink ticket and raffles for various items that include binoculars, Yeti tumblers, a CRF Patagonia backpack and more.Sunday, April 7, 8:30-11:30 a.m.Commonwealth, 2000 W. Roscoe St.$15 (Varsity Boys Patagonia/Oakleys/Binocular Raffle Ticket); $15 (Varsity Girls Patagonia Jacket/Estee Lauder Gift Basket); $15 (Novice/West Team Regatta Watching Yeti Basket) More ticket options are available. Click below to view.---