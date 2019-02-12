ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 can't-miss food and drink events in Chicago this week

Photo: Kelsey Chance/Unsplash

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Chicago this week. From a yappy hour for dog lovers to a greenhouse workshop, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Love Unleashed





If you're a dog lover, try "Love Unleashed," Bar Moxy's yappy hour benefit this Wednesday. Mingle with like-minded professionals, sip on cocktails and adopt a pooch -- all in one night. Half of the proceeds benefit doggies at the Anti-Cruelty Society.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Bar Moxy, 530 N. LaSalle Drive
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Ecuador Cooking Class!




Impress your friends and family with Ecuadorian food. At this cooking class, join Latinicity's chef Marcos Flores and La Humita's chef Martin Reyes Gaytan in the kitchen. Learn how to prepare a complete meal: llapingachos (potato cakes), encebollado de pescado (fish soup), seco de chivo (braised goat stew) and, for dessert, dulce de higo y cacao (fig preserves in syrup).

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Latinicity, 108 N. State St., Floor 3
Price: $38

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

It's Just Sandwiches: Valentine's Day At The Ruin Daily





Looking for a no-fuss Valentine's Day? Head to the West Loop's The Ruin Daily for an all day boozy deli offering local brew Hopewell Lil Buddy and sandwiches.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14
Where: The Ruin Daily, 328 S. Jefferson St.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Greenhouse Production Workshop: Seeding & Transplanting





If sustainability is your thing, learn greenhouse production basics this Saturday at South Chicago Farm. Hosted by Urban Growers Collective, this hands-on workshop teaches you everything from how to grow and package crops to effectively sell them.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 1-4 p.m.
Where: South Chicago Farm, 9000 S. MacKinaw Ave.
Price: $75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
