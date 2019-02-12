4 can't-miss food and drink events in Chicago this week

Love Unleashed

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Chicago this week. From a yappy hour for dog lovers to a greenhouse workshop, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.---If you're a dog lover, try "Love Unleashed," Bar Moxy's yappy hour benefit this Wednesday. Mingle with like-minded professionals, sip on cocktails and adopt a pooch -- all in one night. Half of the proceeds benefit doggies at the Anti-Cruelty Society.Wednesday, Feb. 13, 5-8 p.m.Bar Moxy, 530 N. LaSalle DriveFreeImpress your friends and family with Ecuadorian food. At this cooking class, join Latinicity's chef Marcos Flores and La Humita's chef Martin Reyes Gaytan in the kitchen. Learn how to prepare a complete meal: llapingachos (potato cakes), encebollado de pescado (fish soup), seco de chivo (braised goat stew) and, for dessert, dulce de higo y cacao (fig preserves in syrup).Saturday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Latinicity, 108 N. State St., Floor 3$38Looking for a no-fuss Valentine's Day? Head to the West Loop's The Ruin Daily for an all day boozy deli offering local brew Hopewell Lil Buddy and sandwiches.Thursday, Feb. 14The Ruin Daily, 328 S. Jefferson St.If sustainability is your thing, learn greenhouse production basics this Saturday at South Chicago Farm. Hosted by Urban Growers Collective, this hands-on workshop teaches you everything from how to grow and package crops to effectively sell them.Saturday, Feb. 16, 1-4 p.m.South Chicago Farm, 9000 S. MacKinaw Ave.$75