4 events worth checking out in Evanston this week

---
E-Town Get Down
Enjoy four different DJs spinning four different sounds, from hip hop to funk to R&B to electronic. DJ Teebot, DJ Corey Bless, DJ Mr. D and DJ Serpico will be performing. Cocktails and beer will be available for purchase.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 22, 1 a.m.
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $5
Band of Friends: A Celebration of Rory Gallagher feat. Davy Knowles
This concert dedicated to Rory Gallagher will feature a band made of members who performed with Rory during his career. Rory was a rock n' roll artist who performed rock/blues music in the 60s, 70s and 80s and died in 1995.
When: Friday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m.
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $20 (Standing Room Only); $25 (GA Limited Seating)
Howie Day with Nick Barilla
Howie Day is a pop/rock artist with two top 10 hits, "Collide" and "She Says." He will perform these hits as well as songs from his fourth album, Lanterns, which was released in April of 2015.
When: Saturday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m.
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $20 (Standing Room Only); $30 (GA Seated); $40 (Reserved Table Seat)
TwoSet Violin World Tour Chicago
Twoset Violin is a combination of music, humor and Internet culture, featuring a rap battle, a love story and classical music. The duo started as a viral sensation in Australia and has made its way to the states.
When: Sunday, Nov. 25, 3-6 p.m.
Where: Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $39-$50
