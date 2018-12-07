4 family-friendly festivities in Chicago this weekend

From holiday stage shows to a deep discount on pop-up play sessions, there's plenty to do when it comes to festive family-friendly events in Chicago. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.
Bump Club and Beyond's Holiday Hoopla
This Sunday, bring the little ones to Lil' Kickers for Bump Club and Beyond's Holiday Hoopla. The party -- for children ages six and up -- will feature live music, interactive activities, appearances by special guests, snacks and grab bags. Attendees are also asked to bring a donation to New Moms Inc.'s holiday gift drive.
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 4-6:30 p.m.
Where: Lil' Kickers, 1911 W. Lake St.
Price: $10 for adults; $15 for children
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'A Christmas Carol'
Also this Sunday, Goodman Theatre will mark the 40th anniversary of its holiday tradition: staging an adaptation of "A Christmas Carol." This year's production of the Charles Dickens classic features musical numbers, dancing and Scrooge's discovery of the Christmas spirit.
When: Sunday Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Goodman Theatre - The Albert, 170 N. Dearborn St.
Price: $25-$80 (regularly $40-$102)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'The Nutcracker'
If the children aren't into ballet, check out an original, ballet-free adaptation of "The Nutcracker" by The House Theatre of Chicago. Coming to the Chopin Theatre Mainstage this weekend, the show offers a fresh take on Clara's classic quest to save her family from the Rat King -- with a little help from a magical nutcracker.
Shows are selling out, but there's still time to grab tickets for a Sunday staging.
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m.
Where: Chopin Theatre Mainstage, 1543 W. Division Ave.
Price: $26 (regularly $37)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
One of a Kind Holiday Show
Get your holiday shopping done in one spot at the 18th annual One of a Kind Holiday Show. With more than 600 participating artists from across North America, this holiday market features an art gallery, fashion show and gourmet food market. Browse bath and body items, ceramics, clothing, furniture, gourmet eats, holiday products and more.
Children under age 12 are admitted for free, and a portion of all ticket sales will benefit the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 470
Price: $12
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Save up to 58% on drop-in play passes at Aubergine
Last but not least, score nearly 60 percent off passes to the new Logan Square spot Aubergine. At this special events venue, children have free rein to explore during pop-up play sessions, which offer attractions like a slide, a see-saw, a small house and a mock food stand. Grab a discounted package of six or 12 drop-ins, then check the website for weekly playtimes.
Where: Aubergine, 3530 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square
Price: $40-$76 (up to 58 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal