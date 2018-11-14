4 hot rock shows in Chicago this week

Ha Ha Tonka at The Empty Bottle

Looking to rock out this week? From country rock to pop rock, this week's event lineup offers plenty of options for fans of rock music.---First up, catch Ha Ha Tonka this Thursday night at The Empty Bottle. Mixing elements of country music with classic rock, the band from Springfield, Mo., has performed at Lollapalooza as well as Austin City Limits, SXSW,Sundance Film Festival and other major festivals.The band will be joined by fellow country-rockers Will Bennett & The Tells and Laura Hope & The Ark-Tones.Thursday, November 15, 8:30 p.m.The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.$15Spend some time with the band that recently received Pitchfork's "Best New Music" award. Low features married couple Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker, who've served up "heaven-and-earth harmonies" since 1993.Also set to take the stage Friday night: IN/VIA, a synth piano project by Minneapolis musician and pianist Nona Marie Invie.Friday, November 16, 7:30 p.m.Rockefeller Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave.$25Back at The Empty Bottle, The Sea and Cake is on tap for Saturday evening. Over the past two decades, the pop rock band has released 11 albums.The trio will also be joined by Michael Vallera, a musician and photographer from Chicago, who'll also debut his first fully published photobook.Saturday, November 17, 7 p.m.The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.$18-$20Last but not least, the folk rock band Zdob si Zdub has the floor at Stereo Nightclub this Saturday night. Zdob si Zdub has performed in more than 20 European countries and opened for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Korn, Rage Against the Machine and other internationally recognized acts.Saturday, November 17, 7:30-11 p.m.Stereo Nightclub, 5616 W. Diversey Ave.$60