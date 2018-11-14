ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 hot rock shows in Chicago this week

Photo: John Price/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to rock out this week? From country rock to pop rock, this week's event lineup offers plenty of options for fans of rock music.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Ha Ha Tonka at The Empty Bottle





First up, catch Ha Ha Tonka this Thursday night at The Empty Bottle. Mixing elements of country music with classic rock, the band from Springfield, Mo., has performed at Lollapalooza as well as Austin City Limits, SXSW,Sundance Film Festival and other major festivals.

The band will be joined by fellow country-rockers Will Bennett & The Tells and Laura Hope & The Ark-Tones.

When: Thursday, November 15, 8:30 p.m.
Where: The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Low at Rockefeller Chapel





Spend some time with the band that recently received Pitchfork's "Best New Music" award. Low features married couple Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker, who've served up "heaven-and-earth harmonies" since 1993.

Also set to take the stage Friday night: IN/VIA, a synth piano project by Minneapolis musician and pianist Nona Marie Invie.

When: Friday, November 16, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Rockefeller Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Sea and Cake at The Empty Bottle





Back at The Empty Bottle, The Sea and Cake is on tap for Saturday evening. Over the past two decades, the pop rock band has released 11 albums.

The trio will also be joined by Michael Vallera, a musician and photographer from Chicago, who'll also debut his first fully published photobook.

When: Saturday, November 17, 7 p.m.
Where: The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.
Price: $18-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Zdob si Zdub at Stereo Nightclub





Last but not least, the folk rock band Zdob si Zdub has the floor at Stereo Nightclub this Saturday night. Zdob si Zdub has performed in more than 20 European countries and opened for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Korn, Rage Against the Machine and other internationally recognized acts.

When: Saturday, November 17, 7:30-11 p.m.
Where: Stereo Nightclub, 5616 W. Diversey Ave.
Price: $60
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Learn, grow, network: top 3 events for creatives in Chicago this week
'Bachelor' baby on the way! Arie and Lauren expecting
Holiday magic returns to Disneyland
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Security guard fatally shot by Midlothian officer was asked to drop gun, ISP says
Judge admonishes Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's defense attorney after opening statements
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza officially announces Chicago mayoral run
Huntley animal shelter asks for help fostering puppies
Mom hands 3-month-old to stranger outside construction site
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in home, police say
Amber Alert: Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
Woman suffers brain damage after receiving plastic surgery in Mexico, family says
Show More
Guard who accidentally shot girl kept 'missing his target'
Woman found stabbed to death on West Side
Royals celebrate Prince Charles' 70th with family photos
Cabbage Patch doll among group's 10 worst toys for holidays
Homicide invesitgation underway in West Chicago
More News