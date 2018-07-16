4 must-see stage productions in Chicago this week

'Bus Stop' at Athenaeum Theatre Studio Three

'Buddy -- The Buddy Holly Story' at Stage 773

'Wild Women of Planet Wongo' at Chopin Theatre

'Tinderella' at The Den Theatre

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week, from a biopic exploring Buddy Holly's impact on rock 'n' roll to a Tinder-streered take on a classic fairytale.---A weary group of bus riders is left stranded at a Kansas City roadside diner in the middle of a howling snowstorm. Surprisingly, compassion unfolds throughout this comedic slice-of-life production.7:30 p.m. this Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 22Athenaeum Theatre Studio Three, 2936 N. Southport Ave.$10-$18.50 (regularly $35)"Buddy" tells the true story of Buddy Holly and his short yet inspirational career -- which forever changed rock 'n' roll before the Beatles or The Rolling Stones ever played a note.7:30 p.m. this Thursday-Saturday; 3 p.m. Saturday, July 21; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 22Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave.$14.50-$19 (regularly $29-$39)Enter the world of Amazonian warrior women and their alluring queen, who meet men for the first time when two bumbling astronauts crash onto their purple and green planet. After a long run in NYC, this sci-fi musical spoof propels audiences into an immersive, madcap, '60s B-movie experience.Thursday, July 19, 8 p.m.Chopin Theatre Mainstage, 1543 W. Division Ave.$40 (regularly $20)Score half-priced seats to 'Tinderella: An Improv Comedy Fairy Tale."This modern take on the classic fairytale begins with a volunteer from the audience swiping away on a larger-than-life dating app featuring a quirky cast of potential "perfect matches." Once all of the show's characters are selected, they'll improvise their way through the fairy tale, proving that "happily ever after" isn't the only way stories end.Friday, July 20, 9:30 p.m.The Den Theatre 2A, 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave.$6 (regularly $12)