ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 must-see stage productions in Chicago this week

Photo: Jad Limcaco/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week, from a biopic exploring Buddy Holly's impact on rock 'n' roll to a Tinder-streered take on a classic fairytale.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

'Bus Stop' at Athenaeum Theatre Studio Three





A weary group of bus riders is left stranded at a Kansas City roadside diner in the middle of a howling snowstorm. Surprisingly, compassion unfolds throughout this comedic slice-of-life production.

When: 7:30 p.m. this Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 22
Where: Athenaeum Theatre Studio Three, 2936 N. Southport Ave.
Price: $10-$18.50 (regularly $35)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.

'Buddy -- The Buddy Holly Story' at Stage 773





"Buddy" tells the true story of Buddy Holly and his short yet inspirational career -- which forever changed rock 'n' roll before the Beatles or The Rolling Stones ever played a note.
When: 7:30 p.m. this Thursday-Saturday; 3 p.m. Saturday, July 21; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 22
Where: Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave.
Price: $14.50-$19 (regularly $29-$39)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.

'Wild Women of Planet Wongo' at Chopin Theatre





Enter the world of Amazonian warrior women and their alluring queen, who meet men for the first time when two bumbling astronauts crash onto their purple and green planet. After a long run in NYC, this sci-fi musical spoof propels audiences into an immersive, madcap, '60s B-movie experience.

When: Thursday, July 19, 8 p.m.
Where: Chopin Theatre Mainstage, 1543 W. Division Ave.
Price: $40 (regularly $20)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.

'Tinderella' at The Den Theatre





Score half-priced seats to 'Tinderella: An Improv Comedy Fairy Tale."

This modern take on the classic fairytale begins with a volunteer from the audience swiping away on a larger-than-life dating app featuring a quirky cast of potential "perfect matches." Once all of the show's characters are selected, they'll improvise their way through the fairy tale, proving that "happily ever after" isn't the only way stories end.

When: Friday, July 20, 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Den Theatre 2A, 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Price: $6 (regularly $12)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Which state is the most fun?
Bonnie Hunt plays 'Gimmie a Hand'
'The Color Purple: The Musical' star Nikisha Williams performs
Stacy Keach returns as Ernest Hemingway in 'Pamplona'
The dog days of summer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News