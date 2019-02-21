4 notable films worth checking out in Chicago this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
Gully Boy
A coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Feb. 14.
Variety's Jay Weissberg said, "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms." Deborah Young of the Hollywood Reporter noted, "Zoya Akhtar directs with flair and passion and, aided by explosive performances from a right-on cast, triumphs over the familiarity of the star-is-born storyline."
It's playing at AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) through Monday, Feb. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000-foot high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has proven to be a critical darling since its release in September of 2018.
"Impressive ... But the question for me remains: Why on earth would anybody do this?" asked Peter Rainer of the Christian Science Monitor.
The film earned an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature.
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a Spider-Man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December of 2018.
The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," while David Sims of the Atlantic called it, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
The movie is up for Best Animated Feature at this year's Academy Awards.
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.) through Thursday, Feb. 28; ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Friday, Feb. 22; and Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970's. Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent and an Audience Score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has gotten stellar reviews since its release in August of 2018. Slate's Lawrence Ware said, "The filmmaker rips from the headlines, but the struggles remain the same," and the Observer's Oliver Jones called it, "A kitchen sink and kaleidoscopic study of cultural and institutional racism in America."
The movie earned six Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.
Catch it on the big screen at Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.) through Sunday, Feb. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
