4 romantic food and drink events to celebrate Valentine's Day in Chicago this week

By Hoodline
Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore what Chicago's food and beverage world has to offer on Valentine's Day. From prix fixe dinners for two to a four-course meal inspired by Spanish artists, the local food scene offers plenty of events to put you in a romantic mood this week.
---

Hearth-Centric Valentine's Day Prix Fixe For Two





With its open-hearth cooking, The Promontory offers a cozy spot for couples on the day of love. Enjoy a special prix-fixe menu from chef Carlos Cruz while sipping on romantic-themed cocktails like the Cupid's Arrow, made with Control Pisco, creme de cacao, strawberry puree, egg white, fresh lemon juice and chocolate bitters.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 10 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
Price: $65

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chicago's Home for Brunch - Yolk - Celebrates Valentine's Day with an Extra Sweet Special Deal




Brunch lovers: get your romance on with a morning or afternoon date at Yolk. Choose two entrees from a robust menu that includes omelettes, burgers and bacon waffles. You'll get a complimentary Sweet Single of Red Velvet cake to share.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Where: Yolk, 501 W. Diversey Parkway
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to RSVP

Get Sweet (and Sour) with Raised, An Urban Rooftop Bar, and Staytion Market & Bar This Valentine's Day





If your main squeeze likes skyline views, Renaissance Hotel's rooftop bar is the place to be. Its Sweet and Sour event features live music and a romance-themed menu. Downstairs at Staytion Market & Bar, lovebirds can savor small bites, sweet treats and cocktails from its Valentine's Day a la carte menu.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 4 p.m.-Sat., Feb. 16, 10 p.m.
Where: Renaissance Hotel, 1 W. Upper Wacker Drive
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to RSVP

Amor y Arte





Paint your night romantic at Mercat a la Planxa. Indulge in a four-course meal drawing inspiration from Spain's finest artists -- from the Golden Age's Diego Velazquez to surrealists like Salvador Dali. Expect a pink beet soup in honor of Picasso, a quail dish giving a nod to Dali's Surrealism and a variety of paellas dedicated to Velazquez.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 2 p.m.
Where: Mercat a la Planxa, 638 S. Michigan Ave.
Price: $145

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
