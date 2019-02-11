4 romantic food and drink events to celebrate Valentine's Day in Chicago this week

Hearth-Centric Valentine's Day Prix Fixe For Two

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore what Chicago's food and beverage world has to offer on Valentine's Day. From prix fixe dinners for two to a four-course meal inspired by Spanish artists, the local food scene offers plenty of events to put you in a romantic mood this week.---With its open-hearth cooking, The Promontory offers a cozy spot for couples on the day of love. Enjoy a special prix-fixe menu from chef Carlos Cruz while sipping on romantic-themed cocktails like the Cupid's Arrow, made with Control Pisco, creme de cacao, strawberry puree, egg white, fresh lemon juice and chocolate bitters.Wednesday, Feb. 13, 10 p.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West$65Brunch lovers: get your romance on with a morning or afternoon date at Yolk. Choose two entrees from a robust menu that includes omelettes, burgers and bacon waffles. You'll get a complimentary Sweet Single of Red Velvet cake to share.Thursday, Feb. 14, 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.Yolk, 501 W. Diversey ParkwayFreeIf your main squeeze likes skyline views, Renaissance Hotel's rooftop bar is the place to be. Its Sweet and Sour event features live music and a romance-themed menu. Downstairs at Staytion Market & Bar, lovebirds can savor small bites, sweet treats and cocktails from its Valentine's Day a la carte menu.Thursday, Feb. 14, 4 p.m.-Sat., Feb. 16, 10 p.m.Renaissance Hotel, 1 W. Upper Wacker DriveFreePaint your night romantic at Mercat a la Planxa. Indulge in a four-course meal drawing inspiration from Spain's finest artists -- from the Golden Age's Diego Velazquez to surrealists like Salvador Dali. Expect a pink beet soup in honor of Picasso, a quail dish giving a nod to Dali's Surrealism and a variety of paellas dedicated to Velazquez.Thursday, Feb. 14, 2 p.m.Mercat a la Planxa, 638 S. Michigan Ave.$145