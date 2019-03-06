4 ways to enjoy your week in Evanston

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
From the Ashes
First off, check out "From the Ashes," for a crash course in what's at stake in the war on coal. This film presents stories about coal's impact on our economy, health and climate. After the film, meet with groups like Sierra Club and UIC's Eco-Educators to find out how you can get involved with fighting climate change.
When: Thursday, March 7, 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: McCormick Foundation Center at Northwestern University, 1870 Campus Drive
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Kurt Elling Quintet welcomed by WDCB
Next, Don't miss Grammy winner Kurt Elling live on stage this Friday at Space. Dubbed "a kind of Sinatra with superpowers" by the Guardian, this jazz vocalist 's accolades are many, including eight awards from the Jazz Journalists Association.
When: Friday, March 8, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $25 (Standing Room Only)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Justin Roberts All-Request Show
This Sunday, Grammy nominee Justin Roberts takes the stage at Space for an all-request acoustic show. You'll get to hear new tunes, some from his recent album "Lemonade," while others are inspired by his latest project, fatherhood.
When: Sunday, March 10, 11 a.m.
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $12
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Frank Orrall of Poi Dog Pondering
If rock and soul music is your thing, go see Poi Dog Pondering this Sunday. Frontman Frank Orrall founded the group in 1984 as a solo project. Since then, the band has recorded albums and performed in Austin and Chicago.
When: Sunday, March 10, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $25 (Standing Room Only)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
