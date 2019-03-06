Arts & Entertainment

4 ways to enjoy your week in Evanston

Photo: Esther Tuttle/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From the One Earth Film Festival to a Poi Dog Pondering concert, there's plenty to enjoy in Evanston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

From the Ashes





First off, check out "From the Ashes," for a crash course in what's at stake in the war on coal. This film presents stories about coal's impact on our economy, health and climate. After the film, meet with groups like Sierra Club and UIC's Eco-Educators to find out how you can get involved with fighting climate change.

When: Thursday, March 7, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: McCormick Foundation Center at Northwestern University, 1870 Campus Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Kurt Elling Quintet welcomed by WDCB





Next, Don't miss Grammy winner Kurt Elling live on stage this Friday at Space. Dubbed "a kind of Sinatra with superpowers" by the Guardian, this jazz vocalist 's accolades are many, including eight awards from the Jazz Journalists Association.

When: Friday, March 8, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.

Admission: $25 (Standing Room Only)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Justin Roberts All-Request Show





This Sunday, Grammy nominee Justin Roberts takes the stage at Space for an all-request acoustic show. You'll get to hear new tunes, some from his recent album "Lemonade," while others are inspired by his latest project, fatherhood.

When: Sunday, March 10, 11 a.m.

Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.

Admission: $12

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Frank Orrall of Poi Dog Pondering





If rock and soul music is your thing, go see Poi Dog Pondering this Sunday. Frontman Frank Orrall founded the group in 1984 as a solo project. Since then, the band has recorded albums and performed in Austin and Chicago.

When: Sunday, March 10, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.

Admission: $25 (Standing Room Only)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentevanstonhoodline
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly to return to jail for failing to pay child support
6 charged in Harvey corruption investigation, feds say
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Chicago named No. 1 city to celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Former Congressman Aaron Schock gets huge break in federal case
Driver cited for failure to yield after striking, killing teen in Gage Park
Chicago AccuWeather: Light snow Thursday night and into early Friday
Show More
Chicago mayoral race shaping up as experience versus change
Santa Anita suspends racing indefinitely after 21st horse dies
Homeless veteran, woman in GoFundMe scam plead guilty
Robyn, Isley Brothers headline 2019 Pitchfork Music Festival
FDA approves Esketamine as new depression treatment
More TOP STORIES News