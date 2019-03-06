4 ways to enjoy your week in Evanston

From the Ashes

From the One Earth Film Festival to a Poi Dog Pondering concert, there's plenty to enjoy in Evanston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---First off, check out "From the Ashes," for a crash course in what's at stake in the war on coal. This film presents stories about coal's impact on our economy, health and climate. After the film, meet with groups like Sierra Club and UIC's Eco-Educators to find out how you can get involved with fighting climate change.Thursday, March 7, 7-9:30 p.m.McCormick Foundation Center at Northwestern University, 1870 Campus DriveFreeNext, Don't miss Grammy winner Kurt Elling live on stage this Friday at Space. Dubbed "a kind of Sinatra with superpowers" by the Guardian, this jazz vocalist 's accolades are many, including eight awards from the Jazz Journalists Association.Friday, March 8, 7-9 p.m.Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.$25 (Standing Room Only)This Sunday, Grammy nominee Justin Roberts takes the stage at Space for an all-request acoustic show. You'll get to hear new tunes, some from his recent album "Lemonade," while others are inspired by his latest project, fatherhood.Sunday, March 10, 11 a.m.Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.$12If rock and soul music is your thing, go see Poi Dog Pondering this Sunday. Frontman Frank Orrall founded the group in 1984 as a solo project. Since then, the band has recorded albums and performed in Austin and Chicago.Sunday, March 10, 7-10 p.m.Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.$25 (Standing Room Only)---