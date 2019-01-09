5 award-winning and critically acclaimed movies screening around Chicago

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Shoplifters
After one of their shoplifting sessions, Osamu and his son come across a little girl in the freezing cold. At first reluctant to shelter the girl, Osamu's wife agrees to take care of her after learning of the hardships she faces. Although the family is poor, barely making enough money to survive through petty crime, they seem to live happily together until an unforeseen incident reveals hidden secrets, testing the bonds that unite them.
Boasting a 99 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Shoplifters" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Nov. 23. According to the site's critical consensus, "Understated yet ultimately deeply affecting, 'Shoplifters' adds another powerful chapter to director Hirokazu Koreeda's richly humanistic filmography."
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.
Fresh off a win for Best Animated Feature at the Golden Globes, with a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14.
The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 61 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Olivia Colman's work in the starring role earned her a Golden Globe for Best Actress, while the film was nominated for Best Picture and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone were each nominated for Supporting Actress.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21.
The site's critical consensus declares, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Stan & Ollie
With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida - a formidable double act in their own right - the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public
With a critical approval rating of 91 percent and an audience score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stan & Ollie" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 28.
Per the site's critical consensus, "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."
