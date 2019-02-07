5 can't-miss films worth checking out in Chicago this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
---
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack. It is a story of two difficult, socially inept people somehow becoming partners-in-crime in forgeries: one creating and the other selling it.
Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Can You Ever Forgive Me? has been a must-watch since its release on October 19. According to the site's critical consensus, "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, Can You Ever Forgive Me? proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy." The film is nominated for three Academy Awards, including Melissa McCarthy for Best Actress.
Get a piece of the action at AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) through Thursday, February 7.
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000-foot-high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Free Solo has gotten stellar reviews since its release on September 28, with a consensus that "Free Solo depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason - and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal." The film is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.
Get a piece of the action at ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Thursday, February 7; Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.) through Thursday, February 14; and AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) through Tuesday, February 12.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has gotten stellar reviews since its release on December 14. The site's critical consensus indicates that "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action." The film is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.
You can catch it at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.) through Tuesday, February 12; Harper Theater (5238 S. Harper Ave.) through Thursday, February 7; ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Tuesday, February 12; and ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Tuesday, February 12.
House Party
Young Kid has been invited to a party at his friend Play's house. But after a fight at school, Kid's father grounds him. Nonetheless, Kid sneaks out when his father falls asleep. But Kid doesn't know that three of the thugs at school have decided to give him a lesson in behavior.
With a 96 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1990 release is a must-see. According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "House Party is a light, entertaining teen comedy with an infectious energy."
It's playing at ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) on Saturday, February 9.
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a 95 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, BlacKkKlansman has garnered plenty of praise since its release on August 10. Per the site's critical consensus, "BlacKkKlansman uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way." The film is nominated for six Academy Awards, including Spike Lee for Best Director.
You can catch it at ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) and AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) through Thursday, February 7.