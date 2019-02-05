5 can't-miss performing and visual arts events in Chicago this week

Fine Art Exhibit "Fingerprints"

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up four artsy events around Chicago this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a traveling art exhibit that debuted in Miami to Strip Joker's third anniversary party.---Catch a traveling exhibit that first made a big splash during Miami's Art Basel Week. "Fingerprints" comes to Chicago's Gallery Guichard this Thursday and showcases the work of just over a dozen artists. Sip on drinks from the cash bar while enjoying the artistic eye candy of Abiola Akintola, Alpha Bruton, Marlene Campbell and more.Thursday, Feb. 7, 6-10:30 p.m.Gallery Guichard, 436 E. 47th St., Unit 1FreeGet your brushes ready and expect the paint to fly this Saturday at Lagunitas Brewing's Art Battle. Think "Project Runway" but with live dueling artists--they only have 20 minutes to turn blank canvases into works of art. Open to adults 21 and over; includes a silent auction.Saturday, Feb. 9, 7-11 p.m.Lagunitas Brewing Company Chicago, 2607 W. 17th St.$20 (General Admission); $60 (VIP)Get your funny fix at Laugh Factory's comedy show, "To Make a Long Story Short." You'll hear stories from some of the best comedic talent around as well as audience member sharing their own tales. Open to adults 18 years and older; two-drink minimum purchase.Sunday, Feb. 10, 7-9 p.m.Laugh Factory, 3175 N. BroadwayFreeCatch a diverse line-up of comedians at Strip Joker's third anniversary party. This comedy show, now at Mary's Attic, shines a spotlight on queer and POC voices, including headliner Kellye Howard, Matt Brown, Emma Alamo and more. The showroom offers a bar and limited food menu.Saturday, Feb. 9, 10:30 p.m.Mary's Attic, 5400 N. Clark St.$13If you've always wanted to paint like Klimt or Vincent Van Gogh, join this Wine and Paint class. Sign up for the class solo or bring a friend; take advantage of Color Cocktail Factory's deals of up to 52 percent off the regular price.Color Cocktail Factory, 1735 N. Ashland Ave., West Town$29 (52 percent discount) - Two-Hour BYOB Wine and Paint for One; $58 (52 percent discount) - Two-Hour BYOB Wine and Paint for Two