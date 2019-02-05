ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

5 can't-miss performing and visual arts events in Chicago this week

Photo: Mike Petrucci/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around Chicago this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a traveling art exhibit that debuted in Miami to Strip Joker's third anniversary party.
---

Fine Art Exhibit "Fingerprints"





Catch a traveling exhibit that first made a big splash during Miami's Art Basel Week. "Fingerprints" comes to Chicago's Gallery Guichard this Thursday and showcases the work of just over a dozen artists. Sip on drinks from the cash bar while enjoying the artistic eye candy of Abiola Akintola, Alpha Bruton, Marlene Campbell and more.

When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 6-10:30 p.m.
Where: Gallery Guichard, 436 E. 47th St., Unit 1
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Art Battle Chicago - February 9, 2019





Get your brushes ready and expect the paint to fly this Saturday at Lagunitas Brewing's Art Battle. Think "Project Runway" but with live dueling artists--they only have 20 minutes to turn blank canvases into works of art. Open to adults 21 and over; includes a silent auction.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Lagunitas Brewing Company Chicago, 2607 W. 17th St.
Price: $20 (General Admission); $60 (VIP)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

To Make A Long Story Short: Comedy Storytelling at Laugh Factory





Get your funny fix at Laugh Factory's comedy show, "To Make a Long Story Short." You'll hear stories from some of the best comedic talent around as well as audience member sharing their own tales. Open to adults 18 years and older; two-drink minimum purchase.

When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Laugh Factory, 3175 N. Broadway
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Strip Joker: 3 Years Strong!




Catch a diverse line-up of comedians at Strip Joker's third anniversary party. This comedy show, now at Mary's Attic, shines a spotlight on queer and POC voices, including headliner Kellye Howard, Matt Brown, Emma Alamo and more. The showroom offers a bar and limited food menu.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 10:30 p.m.
Where: Mary's Attic, 5400 N. Clark St.
Price: $13

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 52% Off Wine and Paint at Color Cocktail Factory





If you've always wanted to paint like Klimt or Vincent Van Gogh, join this Wine and Paint class. Sign up for the class solo or bring a friend; take advantage of Color Cocktail Factory's deals of up to 52 percent off the regular price.

Where: Color Cocktail Factory, 1735 N. Ashland Ave., West Town
Price: $29 (52 percent discount) - Two-Hour BYOB Wine and Paint for One; $58 (52 percent discount) - Two-Hour BYOB Wine and Paint for Two

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
