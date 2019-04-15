5 events to check out in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Intro to Git & Github: Your Coding Safety Net
Bring your laptop and learn to code as a beginner. Expect to learn from a network of industry experts. The Thinkful Workshop will have you grow in your tech career with a structured and flexible education.
When: Tuesday, April 16, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: MakeOffices at River North, 350 N. Orleans St., #9000n
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Silent Party Chicago
Come to Chicago's silent party where your favorite DJs will spin the best hip-hop, trap and R&B sets. Bring your best dance moves, turn the music on your headphones up if you like what you hear or change the channel if you prefer a new tune.
When: Friday, April 19, 10 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
Admission: $15-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Bunny Rock Chicago 5K & Kid's Egg Hunt
Head to the Montrose Harbor for the Ninth Annual Bunny Rock Chicago 5K and Kid's Egg Hunt. Rock it out to 80s music in the 5K race and then watch the egg hunt begin at 10:15 a.m. for kids ages 2-10. Don't forget to stop by the live petting zoo.
When: Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m.-noon
Where: Montrose Harbor, 601 W. Montrose Ave.
Admission: $15- $44.75
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Brunch Bites
Enjoy brunch food and drink tastings at the third annual Brunch Bites event. Participating restaurants include Pink Taco, Hutch American Cafe, GT Fish and Oyster, Hub 51 and more.
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: River North
Admission: $40 for early bird tickets; $50 for day of ticket
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Easter Sunday Brunch at Lincoln Park Zoo
Celebrate Easter Sunday at the Lincoln Park Zoo. Enjoy views at the zoo's nature boardwalk, take a picture with the Easter Bunny and eat from a buffet menu with a variety of items.
When: Sunday, April 21, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: Lincoln Park Zoo, Cafe Brauer, 2021 N. Stockton Drive
Admission: Free for a 12 month old or younger; $20 for a child ages 1-12; $45 for age 13 and older
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
- With the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 camera -- now with selfie mirror and close-up lens adapter -- you can snap retro-style instant photos that print immediately. Oh snap >>
- Capture that can't-miss vista like a professional with the Fugetek 2-in-1 selfie stick and tripod, complete with wireless remote. Go pro >>
- Sun protection isn't just for summer: Experts agree that staying safe year-round is the way to go -- and when it comes to natural, reef-friendly frolicking, Sun Bum's got your back (and arms, and legs, and ... ). Lotion up >>
---
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.