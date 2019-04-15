5 events to check out in Chicago this week

Intro to Git & Github: Your Coding Safety Net

Silent Party Chicago

Bunny Rock Chicago 5K & Kid's Egg Hunt

Brunch Bites

Easter Sunday Brunch at Lincoln Park Zoo

With the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 camera -- now with selfie mirror and close-up lens adapter -- you can snap retro-style instant photos that print immediately. Oh snap >>

Capture that can't-miss vista like a professional with the Fugetek 2-in-1 selfie stick and tripod, complete with wireless remote. Go pro >>

Sun protection isn't just for summer: Experts agree that staying safe year-round is the way to go -- and when it comes to natural, reef-friendly frolicking, Sun Bum's got your back (and arms, and legs, and ... ). Lotion up >>

From a coding eve to a silent party, there's plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Bring your laptop and learn to code as a beginner. Expect to learn from a network of industry experts. The Thinkful Workshop will have you grow in your tech career with a structured and flexible education.Tuesday, April 16, 6:30-8 p.m.MakeOffices at River North, 350 N. Orleans St., #9000nFreeCome to Chicago's silent party where your favorite DJs will spin the best hip-hop, trap and R&B sets. Bring your best dance moves, turn the music on your headphones up if you like what you hear or change the channel if you prefer a new tune.Friday, April 19, 10 p.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West$15-$20Head to the Montrose Harbor for the Ninth Annual Bunny Rock Chicago 5K and Kid's Egg Hunt. Rock it out to 80s music in the 5K race and then watch the egg hunt begin at 10:15 a.m. for kids ages 2-10. Don't forget to stop by the live petting zoo.Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m.-noonMontrose Harbor, 601 W. Montrose Ave.$15- $44.75Enjoy brunch food and drink tastings at the third annual Brunch Bites event. Participating restaurants include Pink Taco, Hutch American Cafe, GT Fish and Oyster, Hub 51 and more.Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.River North$40 for early bird tickets; $50 for day of ticketCelebrate Easter Sunday at the Lincoln Park Zoo. Enjoy views at the zoo's nature boardwalk, take a picture with the Easter Bunny and eat from a buffet menu with a variety of items.Sunday, April 21, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.Lincoln Park Zoo, Cafe Brauer, 2021 N. Stockton DriveFree for a 12 month old or younger; $20 for a child ages 1-12; $45 for age 13 and older---