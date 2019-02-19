5 food and drink events and deals to check out in Chicago this week

Girls Night Out x Bar Louie Happy Hour Social

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage. From Girls Night Out Happy Hour to Cider Tasting Flights, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.---Ladies: Beat the winter blahs and shop local vendors and make new friends this Wednesday at Bar Louie. Join Girls Night Out, presented by Chicago Housewives and you'll also enjoy drink and food specials. RSVP required.Wednesday, Feb. 20, 4-7 p.m.Bar Louie, 333-335 N. Dearborn St.FreeCalling all foodies! Warm up at this neighborhood food festival inside Chicago's Theater on the Lake. You'll get to try sips and bites from more than a dozen participating restaurants and eateries--including Goose Island Brewhouse, Broken English Taco, Tandoor Char House, Nothing Bundt Cakes and more.Wednesday, Feb. 20, 6-9 p.m.Theater on the Lake, 2401 N. Lakeshore$34 (Group Discount); $40 (General Admission)Don't miss the Housemob Mardi Crawl Bus Tour this Saturday. You'll get to visit five bars and party with more than 50 other revelers. During the bus ride, submit your music requests to DJs Shock One and Frankie D, so they can keep the good vibes going all night.Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Skores Club Sports Bar and Grill, 6764 W. Forest Preserve Ave.$35 (Last Chance for Bus #1)Gather your friends and kick off your weekend with National Margarita Day at The Ruin Daily. Try this spot's signature margarita, learn how to make margaritas from Cointreau reps and take home cocktail kits.Friday, Feb. 22, 12 a.m.The Ruin Daily, 328 S. Jefferson St., Chicago, IL 60661Enjoy tasting beverages--like Split Personality, Beacon Blend and Crantastic--from North Shore Cider Company. Bring a friend along to take advantage of this deal of to 44 percent off the regular cost. You'll get two glasses to take home.707 Howard St., Far North Side$30 (38 percent discount) - Two Tasting Flights and Two Glasses