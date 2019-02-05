5 Food and drink events and deals worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Eater Talks: What Is Midwestern Cuisine?
Eater Chicago editor Daniel Gerzina for a conversation about Midwestern food. Chefs Paul Kahan and Beverly Kim and culinary historian Catherine Lambrecht will share insights on immigrant cultures and economic booms that shaped all-American cuisine.
When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Ace Hotel Chicago, 311 N. Morgan St.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Just Us Gals & Varsity (DJ Set) at Sleeping Village - Virtue Cider Party
Come celebrate Chicago's rich culture of apples at the Virtue Cider Party this Thursday. Catch Just Us Gals performing live, followed by an after-party Varsity DJ set. Open to adults 21 and over.
When:Thursday, Feb. 7, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Polar Beer Festival 2019
Bring your good cheer this Saturday to the 9th annual Polar Beer Festival at Rock Bottom Brewery. One ticket gets you beer samples, appetizers and a commemorative glass.
When: Saturday, February 9, noon-4 p.m.
Where: Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, 1 W. Grand Ave.
Price: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Vegan Valentine's Bake Sale
Get your vegan on this Sunday. Chicago VeganMania is back with its annual vegan Valentine's Day bake sale. It features sweets and treats from businesses and home bakers. Focused on building a healthier planet, this event also features cruelty-free vendors, amazing speakers and cooking demos.
When: Sunday, Feb. 10, noon-3 p.m.
Where: Alice & Friends' Vegan Kitchen, 5812 N. Broadway
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Wednesdays: Half Off Specialty Drinks!
Bring your thirst to SafeHouse and enjoy half off specialty cocktails, including the Windy City: Agent CHI.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 4 p.m.
Where: SafeHouse, 60 E. Ontario St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register