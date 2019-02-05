5 Food and drink events and deals worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Eater Talks: What Is Midwestern Cuisine?

Just Us Gals & Varsity (DJ Set) at Sleeping Village - Virtue Cider Party

Polar Beer Festival 2019

Vegan Valentine's Bake Sale

Wednesdays: Half Off Specialty Drinks!

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Chicago this week. From a lecture on Midwestern cuisine to a cider party, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.---Eater Chicago editor Daniel Gerzina for a conversation about Midwestern food. Chefs Paul Kahan and Beverly Kim and culinary historian Catherine Lambrecht will share insights on immigrant cultures and economic booms that shaped all-American cuisine.Thursday, Feb. 7, 6:30-8 p.m.Ace Hotel Chicago, 311 N. Morgan St.$25Come celebrate Chicago's rich culture of apples at the Virtue Cider Party this Thursday. Catch Just Us Gals performing live, followed by an after-party Varsity DJ set. Open to adults 21 and over.Thursday, Feb. 7, 7:30-10:30 p.m.Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave.FreeBring your good cheer this Saturday to the 9th annual Polar Beer Festival at Rock Bottom Brewery. One ticket gets you beer samples, appetizers and a commemorative glass.Saturday, February 9, noon-4 p.m.Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, 1 W. Grand Ave.$40Get your vegan on this Sunday. Chicago VeganMania is back with its annual vegan Valentine's Day bake sale. It features sweets and treats from businesses and home bakers. Focused on building a healthier planet, this event also features cruelty-free vendors, amazing speakers and cooking demos.Sunday, Feb. 10, noon-3 p.m.Alice & Friends' Vegan Kitchen, 5812 N. BroadwayFreeBring your thirst to SafeHouse and enjoy half off specialty cocktails, including the Windy City: Agent CHI.Wednesday, Feb. 6, 4 p.m.SafeHouse, 60 E. Ontario St.Free