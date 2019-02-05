ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

5 Food and drink events and deals worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Photo: rawpixel/Unsplash

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Chicago this week. From a lecture on Midwestern cuisine to a cider party, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Eater Talks: What Is Midwestern Cuisine?





Eater Chicago editor Daniel Gerzina for a conversation about Midwestern food. Chefs Paul Kahan and Beverly Kim and culinary historian Catherine Lambrecht will share insights on immigrant cultures and economic booms that shaped all-American cuisine.

When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Ace Hotel Chicago, 311 N. Morgan St.
Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Just Us Gals & Varsity (DJ Set) at Sleeping Village - Virtue Cider Party





Come celebrate Chicago's rich culture of apples at the Virtue Cider Party this Thursday. Catch Just Us Gals performing live, followed by an after-party Varsity DJ set. Open to adults 21 and over.

When:Thursday, Feb. 7, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Polar Beer Festival 2019





Bring your good cheer this Saturday to the 9th annual Polar Beer Festival at Rock Bottom Brewery. One ticket gets you beer samples, appetizers and a commemorative glass.

When: Saturday, February 9, noon-4 p.m.
Where: Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, 1 W. Grand Ave.
Price: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vegan Valentine's Bake Sale





Get your vegan on this Sunday. Chicago VeganMania is back with its annual vegan Valentine's Day bake sale. It features sweets and treats from businesses and home bakers. Focused on building a healthier planet, this event also features cruelty-free vendors, amazing speakers and cooking demos.
When: Sunday, Feb. 10, noon-3 p.m.
Where: Alice & Friends' Vegan Kitchen, 5812 N. Broadway
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Wednesdays: Half Off Specialty Drinks!





Bring your thirst to SafeHouse and enjoy half off specialty cocktails, including the Windy City: Agent CHI.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 4 p.m.
Where: SafeHouse, 60 E. Ontario St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are Chicago's top 4 health and wellness events this week
The 4 best family and educational events and deals in Chicago this week
From house cardio to a Hawks game: Chicago's top 4 fitness and sporting events
5 can't-miss performing and visual arts events in Chicago this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE TRACKER: Ice Storm Warning issued for Chicago area Tuesday evening
Postal worker fatally shot on I-57 near Oak Forest ID'd
Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing rain Tuesday evening
The cost of Valentine's Day
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police search for hit-and-run driver in Naperville near I-88 and Route 59
4-year-old girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Customers claim 'Tommy Tickets' promised seats and took money, but never delivered tickets
DNA helps authorities identify boy found dead 20 years ago
Show More
Shredded Banksy million dollar painting goes on display in Germany
Man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl
Andy Cohen welcomes baby boy via surrogate
More News