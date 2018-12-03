5 holiday and music events worth checking out in Evanston this week

Birds of Chicago

Downtown Evanston Warm Bevvy Walk





Stacey Kent

An Evening with Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers

Harry Shearer & Judith Owen's Christmas Without Tears

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From an Americana music concert to a holiday-themed party, here are some solid options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.Come hear Americana/folk music from Nashville-based duo and married couple JT Nero and Allison Russell. The two have been touring about 200 nights a year since forming in 2012 and return to Chicago for this show, which includes new material.Partial proceeds from their debut album, "American Flowers," will benefit Teen Living Programs, a South Side-based nonprofit that provides opportunities and hope to homeless and at-risk youth. All ages are welcome.Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30-11:30 p.m.Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.$20 (standing room only)Cross gifts off your holiday shopping list at the fourth annual Bevvy Walk. Sip on warm beverages and shop at participating businesses, including, Eve J. Alfille Gallery & Studio, Ayla's Originals, Beck's Bookstore, Crossroads Trading, The Spice & Tea Exchange and more.Thursday, Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m.Downtown EvanstonFreeListen to Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Stacey Kent perform at this all-ages show. Kent has toured in more than 50 countries, recorded with her Brazilian musical heroes Marcos Valle and Roberto Menescal and has 11 studio albums to her credit."I Know I Dream: The Orchestral Sessions," her most recent release, won Album of the Year for vocals at the 2017 Jazz Japan Awards and earned five stars in Downbeat.Thursday, Dec. 6, 7-8:30 p.m.Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.$20-$35. More ticket options available.This Friday, attend an acoustic show featuring Mike Cooley. Having performed sold-out shows with the Drive-by Truckers for the last decade, Cooley has struck out on his own with a new solo record, "Fool on Every Corner."Expect DBT classics like "Shut Up and Get on the Plane," "Marry Me" and "Where the Devil Don't Stay," as well as renditions of Cooley ballads. This is an all-ages show and tickets are nonrefundable.Friday, Dec. 7, 8-11 p.m.Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.$25-$30Expect to hear songs from invited performers and surprise guests at this Saturday's homespun variety show. Past revelers who have dropped by Harry and Judith's onstage living room include Weird Al Yankovic, Jane Lynch, Catherine O'Hara and Paul Shaffer.Saturday, Dec. 8, 8-11:30 p.m.Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.$20 (standing room only).