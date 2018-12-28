5 new and notable movies screening around Evanston this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews from both critics and the public since its release on December 14. It was also recently nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film.
The site's critical consensus declares, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
It's playing at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
If Beale Street Could Talk
After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.
With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has become a favorite since its release on December 25.
The site's critical consensus notes that "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."
Bring tissues: it's playing at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 58 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 14. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
You can catch it at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 21. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
It's playing at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans were forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line. They relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a critical approval rating of 81 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has proven a solid option since its release on November 16. It was honored with five Golden Globe nominations.
The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
Catch it on the big screen at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.