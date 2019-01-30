5 Oscar-nominated films worth checking out in Chicago this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Free Solo
This film chronicles Alex Honnold's attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb El Capitan, Yosemite's 3,000 foot high wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has been a must-watch since its release on Sept. 28. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Free Solo' depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason - and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."
You can catch it at ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Tuesday, Feb. 5 and AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) on Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes. When she discovers a letter written by singer and actress Fannie Brice letter and peddles it at a local antiques shop, she dreams up a forgery scheme, abetted by her loyal friend Jack.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Oct. 19. The site's critical consensus indicates that "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."
Get a piece of the action at ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 7 and AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling life as an ordinary high school student and as a new Spider-Man. His life gets even more complicated when Kingpin uses a super collider to access a parallel dimension. Soon, other Spideys from across the "Spider-Verse" begin appearing in Miles' world.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
Get a piece of the action at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.) and ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Wednesday, Feb. 6; Harper Theater (5238 S. Harper Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 7 and ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Tuesday, Feb. 5. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
BlacKkKlansman
Based on a true story, the film centers on Ron Stallworth, the first African American police officer to join the Colorado Springs police department in the late 1970s. He ends up hatching a plan to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan and convinces his Jewish colleague, Flip Zimmerman, to go undercover.
With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has become a favorite since its release on Aug. 10. The site's critical consensus notes that "'BlacKkKlansman' uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way."
It's screening at ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 6; AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) through Tuesday, Feb. 5; and Regal Webster Place 11 (1471 W. Webster Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
Set in 18th century England, this dark comedy centers on the close relationship between the ailing Queen and Sarah Churchill. That relationship is threatened by the arrival of new servant Abigail Hill, who happens to be Sarah's cousin.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
You can catch it at ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.), AMC Galewood Crossings 14 (5530 W. Homer St.), AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.), and Regal Webster Place 11 (1471 W. Webster Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.