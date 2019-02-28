5 Oscar winners and critical darlings screening in Chicago this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Before Sunrise
On his way to Vienna, American Jesse meets Celine, a student returning to Paris. After long conversations forge a surprising connection between them, Jesse convinces Celine to get off the train with him in Vienna. Since his flight to the U.S. departs the next morning and he has no money for lodging, they wander the city together, taking in the experiences of Vienna and each other.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this '90s flick has made a lasting impression.
You can catch it at ArcLight Chicago only on Tuesday, March 5.
Gully Boy
A coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has been a must-watch since its release on Feb. 14.
Variety's Jay Weissberg called it, "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms."
Get a piece of the action at AMC River East 21 through Wednesday, March 6.
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000-foot-high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
With a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the Oscar winner for best documentary has gotten stellar reviews since its release in September.
Glenn Kenny of RogerEbert.com called the movie, "scary and exhilarating stuff."
Get a piece of the action at ArcLight Chicago and Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX through Wednesday, March 6.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December. On Sunday, it won the Academy Award for best animated feature.
The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," while David Sims of the Atlantic called it, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
Get a piece of the action at ArcLight Chicago, ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X and Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX through Wednesday, March 6.
The Favourite
England, early 18th century. The close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December.
"(Rachel) Weisz and (Emma) Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but (Olivia) Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," according to A.O. Scott of the New York Times. For her role as Queen Anne, Colman took home the Oscar for best actress.
It's screening at ArcLight Chicago through Wednesday, March 6 and AMC River East 21 through Wednesday, March 6.
---
