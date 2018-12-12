5 ways to enjoy Chicago this week | Hoodline

WIP Chicago: That Product Consultancy Life

From rock shows to Breakfast with Santa, there's something for everyone to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Calling on product managers: find out about that consultancy life. Hear from senior tech leaders who will share tips and insights about creating a successful product, landing your first client and more.Speakers includes Laura Graves, Managing Director at Devbridge Management; Janice Cho, Head of Design at DevMyndJanice and Carla Pajak, Principal Product Consultant at SolsticeCarla.Wednesday, Dec. 12, 6-8 p.m.Eight Bit Studios, 350 W. Erie, #300$10Coming this Friday to the Promontory, this family-friendly show marks its 22nd Anniversary. Blending a range of styles, from Bollywood to reggae and funk, the band's award-winning music has even won over former U.S. President Barack Obama.According to the organizers, Obama noted that, "Funkadesi really knows how to get the crowd fired up. There's a lot of funk in that des!" All ages are welcome to attend this matinee.Friday, Dec. 14, 5:30 p.m. (more times available)The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West$12Cloud Nothings take the stage this Friday and Saturday at Thalia. Kick off your weekend with this American indie rock band from Cleveland. Founded by frontman Dylan Baldi, the band currently includes Jayson Gerycz on drums, TJ Duke on bass and Joe Boyer on guitar.Friday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.$20 (General Admission). More ticket options available.Break out the ugly Christmas sweaters, gather your friends and get ready to spread some holiday cheer at the Chicago Santa Crawl. Ticket includes admission, a Santa hat, a breakfast buffet, drink specials and more.At this time, participating bars include Moe's Cantina, Old Crow, Tunnel, Bar Louie, Hubbard Inn, Joy District and El Hefe. Open to adults 21 and over. Look out for the official bar crawl schedule on Friday.Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.River North Bars (full list in event description), starting at 149 W. Kinzie St.$20This Sunday, kids can tell Santa what gifts they hope to find under the tree on Christmas morning. This event includes a seasonal brunch at Cafe Brauer with complimentary cookie decorating -- just for kids. It is free for members of the Lincoln Park Zoo.Sunday, Dec. 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.Lincoln Park Zoo, Cafe Brauer, 2021 N. Stockton DriveFree (Tiny Tot - 12 months old and younger); $20 (Child - age 1 to 12 years old); $45 (Adult)