5 worthwhile films showing in Elgin this week

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
Want to catch an early screening of "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"? The family-friendly flick already has a critical approval rating of 99 percent, with a consensus that, "The rare trilogy capper that really works, 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings its saga to a visually dazzling and emotionally affecting conclusion."
It will begin playing Thursday, Feb. 21 at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Road) through Tuesday, Feb. 26. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African-Americans were forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, based on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch.
"First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Mortensen and Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them," according to Christopher Orr of the Atlantic. Time Out's Joshua Rothkopf said, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. 'Green Book' may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."
The movie is up for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards.
It's screening at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Road) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a Tomatometer Score of 73 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski called it, "an excellent film," while James Berardinelli of ReelViews said, "Cold Pursuit works as intended."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Road) through Tuesday, Feb. 26. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Isn't It Romantic
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms is all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare--a romantic comedy--and she is the leading lady.
With a Tomatometer Score of 69 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Isn't It Romantic" has been generally well-liked.
The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski said, "Unlike other movies where women bang their heads, this one's got a brain," and Vulture's Bilge Ebiri opined, "It's the 'Inception' of rom-coms. Sort of."
It's screening at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Road) through Tuesday, Feb. 26. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Happy Death Day 2U
Collegian Tree Gelbman wakes up in horror to learn that she's stuck in a parallel universe. Her boyfriend Carter is now with someone else, and her friends and fellow students seem to be completely different versions of themselves. When Tree discovers that Carter's roommate has been altering time, she finds herself once again the target of a masked killer. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save everyone.
With a Tomatometer Score of 67 percent and an Audience Score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Happy Death Day 2U" is well worth a watch.
Salon's Matthew Rozsa called it, "That rarity -- a sequel that is both better than the original and manages to retroactively improve that movie," while Ben Sachs of the Chicago Reader said, "Like its predecessor, the movie has a broad sentimental streak, but the sentiment feels more thoughtful and heartfelt this time around."
Catch it on the big screen at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Road) through Tuesday, Feb. 26. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
