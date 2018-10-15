ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

6 survive Six Flags' 30-hour coffin contest in St. Louis

Promotional image from Six Flags St. Louis' Facebook page. (Six Flags St. Louis/Facebook)

EUREKA, Mo. --
Six people - including 2 Illinois residents -- have managed to spend 30 hours in coffins as part of a ghoulish promotion at Six Flags St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that each won their coffin, two season passes and other prizes. The challenge started Saturday afternoon with a "laying to rest ceremony" and ended with a "raising from the dead." Participants emerged only for bathroom breaks and a series of mini-challenges.
RELATED: Six Flags in St. Louis offers $300 prize for spending 30 hours in coffin

The winners were professional wrestler Brian Johnson, of Arnold; hearse driving, haunted house operator Matt Daley of Topeka, Kansas; forensic science student and aspiring medical examiner Olivia Crabtree of Naperville, Illinois; funeral director Stacey Wagner of Thomasboro, Illinois; vampire enthusiast Stevi Rogers of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Navy veteran Keith Richter of Atoka, Tennessee, who served on an "Iron Coffin" submarine.

The "Coffin Challenge" was first introduced at the Six Flags theme park in St. Louis, but the event generated so much interest that it expanded to all parks.

A coffin contest will be held at Six Flags Great America from 1 p.m. October 20 to 7 p.m. October 21.
RELATED: 30-hour 'coffin challenge' expands to Six Flags Great America

Participants will be given bathroom breaks, food and the ability to charge their phones.

For more information, visit Six Flags Great America's website.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
