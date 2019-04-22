7 events to check out in Chicago this week

Wake Up Wired: Representation In Media

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a scavenger hunt to a contemporary gospel concert, here's a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---Explore topics related to design, technology, and social impact from different perspectives with Wake Up Wired. This week, the 18 Coffees community delves into Representation in Media and how it impacts children's self-esteem.Tuesday, April 23, 7:30-9 a.m.Weber Shandwick, 875 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 2400$8Is fashion at a turning point? Discuss what ethical fashion means and how to be a more conscious consumer at this panel discussion. Snacks and drinks will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the discussion will begin around 6:15 p.m.Wednesday, April 24, 5:30-8:30 p.m.Greenheart Exchange, 746 N. LaSalle Drive$10Head to Emporium Chicago for a free show featuring Chicago-based DJs. The show will feature Paul Johnson, Alex Zelenka, Adonis Childs and Derek Specs.Wednesday, April 24, 7 p.m.Emporium Chicago - Arcade Bar Venue, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave.FreeThis scavenger hunt will take you through Chicago's most lavish Loop buildings. The theme is set in 1893, the year the city hosted the World's Columbian Exposition, but somehow all records from that year are missing. Your final stop will be at a top-secret location. Win or lose, you'll still get a free drink.Friday, April 26, 7-9 p.m.Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave.$35Join the Black Social Culture Map in celebrating 35 years of House Music in Chicago. Jesse Saunders wrote, produced and released the first document House record in 1984. Expect a panel discussion with Saunders about this record as well as other music related topics.Saturday, April 27, noon-4 p.m.DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th PlaceFreeThe 13th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour will be at House of Hope. The concert series features music from artists shaping the sound of contemporary gospel. Expect appearances from Donald Lawrence, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard, Sir the Baptist, Tye Tribbett and more.Saturday, April 27, 7-10 p.m.House of Hope, 752 E. 114th St.FreeStroll through Buena Park while sipping wine at the 2nd Annual Toast of Uptown. Attendees will receive a wine tasting glass that they will take with them for each stop on the self-guided stroll. In addition to a selection of wine, there will be small bites from local restaurants along the route.Sunday, April 28, 2-5 p.m.Human Citizen Workplace, 4101 N. Broadway$40---