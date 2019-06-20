Chicago summer 2019: 7 things you must do

From June to August, we've got seven things you must do to take advantage of the warm weather in Chicago - while it lasts!
Party in the streets
Get your fest on at more than 70 street festivals and events across the city, from summer mainstays like Taste of Chicago to neighborhood favorites like Old Town Art Fair.
Chill out on a rooftop
Rooftop season is here! Enjoy a cold brew and a cool view at one of the city's many elevated bars and restaurants.
Hit the deck at Navy Pier
Just last month, the nation's largest rooftop deck opened in Chicago. Check out games, fire pits and a full-service bar and restaurant as you take in the panoramic views of Lake Michigan and the skyline.
Catch a free flick in Millennium Park
Spread out a blanket and bring the whole family to the Jay Pritzker Pavilion to kick back and watch a movie under the stars.
Cruise the Chicago River
If you haven't been taken an architecture boat tour on the Chicago River, you're missing out. Among world travelers, the cruise is second in popularity only to the Vatican, according to TripAdvisor.
Keep your cool in city pools
Avoid getting sand in your shorts at one Chicago Park District's public pools. Many feature lounge chairs, water playgrounds and even giant slides.
Take a spin
The first day of summer also marks 126 years since the original Ferris wheel debuted in the Windy City at the 1893 World's Fair. Celebrate the invention's lasting legacy with a ride on the Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier!